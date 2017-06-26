Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
Five Times Trevor Noah Made Us Feel Proud To Be African

Entertainment, LIFESTYLE

South African comedian, Trevor Noah, has not only flown the South African flag high in the world of comedy, but he has also made Africans proud to be African with his witty and relatable jokes on the international comedy scene.

He became the first African comedian to appear on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 2012, and made history in September 2015, when he took over for Jon Stewart as the host of The Daily Show.

Noah was born in February 1984 in Soweto, Johannesburg to a black, Xhosa mother and a Swiss-German father, a family unit which was illegal under the then apartheid system, which outlawed interracial relationships and families. His biracial identity and experience inspired his first book, New York Times Best Seller, “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood.” The audiobook was Audible’s highest rated audiobook of 2016, and the book earned Noah three awards in 2017, namely the Zora Neale Hurston Award and two NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography, and for Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author.

Noah started his career as a comedian in his 20s, after taking to the stage as a dare from his friends. He appeared on various TV shows, including having a recurring role on one of South Africa’s popular soap operas, Isidingo, and he had his own radio show called Noah’s Ark on the popular Gauteng-based radio station, YFM. After appearing on The Tonight Show in 2012, Noah became the first African comedian to appear on The Late Show with David Letterman in 2013, and became a recurring contributor on The Daily Show in 2014, before officially taking over as the host as Jon Stewart was retiring.

The latest comedy skit from Noah and The Daily Show is titled, “Covfefe: Based on a True Typo: The Daily Show.” The skit is based on the “covfefe” typo U.S. President Donald Trump made on Twitter, which went viral on the network as people attempted to figure out what the word meant while making fun at it.

Below are some of Noah’s hilarious works about being African, how the world perceives Africans, and how Africans perceive the world.

Trevor Noah on the Steven Colbert Show in 2017

Trevor Noah on Channel 4’s Comedy Gala

Trevor Noah on the David Letterman Show

Trevor Noah: Lost in Translation – The Origin of “Woo-Hoo”

  • Acts238

    He is the FIRST CONTINENTAL SOUTH AFRICAN TO APPEAR ON JAY LENO. Do not take away AFRICAN AMERICANS ACHEIVEMENTS. Africans have appeared on Jay. You all IMMIGRATED AFTER THEY FOUGHT FOR YOU ALL TO EVEN STEP FOOT ON AMERICAN SOIL BY CHOICE. Research the LAWS that banned any other African AFTER slavery was abolished. What happens if Africans in the Americas never got harrassed, targeted, hurt, threated, marched for CIVIL RIGHTS. Those same rights New African immigrants enjoy. It was not the white man who granted your freedoms. It was the black man. Now you act like you are the only AFRICANS. Disrespectful and rude. Thats why no one takes these titles seriously in the mainstream media. Its so sad and delusional. Thats like a white person saying they are the first European/white to win an American award. Do you realize we are the only ones constantly at war with each other? Divide and Conquer is sad. Different cultures so be it. Different Nationalities so be it. BUT…AAS are STILL AFRICANS. They were forced out of Africa. Their DNA never changed. Thats not fair. By you denying your own people you are doing what the slave holders did for over 400 years. Robbing them of their identities. Learn one thing. GENETICS. So abeg you all to Stop claiming to be the first AFRICAN in America to do something when its not true. At least reword your titles. First Continental/Native/African Born or IMMIGRANT… its sickening how Europeans/Whites have brainwashed all Africans into believing their labels. They wouldn’t dare try this with Asians. Asians stay Asians wherever they go and are born. Black people have serious inferior complexes, denial, self-hate, and division. Embarrassing. Yet African Immigrants will proudly go to HBCUS to earn degrees, brag about being invited and even winning BET AWARDS.. like we saw tonight ON TV.. but are trying to overstep their achievements. BET DIDNT even HAVE TO INVITE CONTINENTAL AFRICANS. They did it to unify us. Be grateful. And…Since you all want to claim you are the only Africans. Your geography does not change whether you are an AFRICAN, ASIAN, or EUROPEAN. Thats CHROMOSOMES.

    • Sheherazade

      “Be grateful”?
      Let’s not forget that African Americans are the ones badmouthing us Africans as backwards, poor, too black and illiterate! Check out Facebook Pages constituting how African Americans ain’t African and see how AA see Africans. The hate is real.

      • Acts238

        How dare you. Nice try. Not true. We have all been lied to about each other. Yes be grateful and stop calling AAs Akatas,Abrunis,and Oyibos. Be grateful due to AAs taking brutality for the ban on African Immigrants to enter America freely. African immigrants will glady slide in any AA position yet call all the names you just typed. Which is sad. Who built the HBCUS? Who built BLACK ENTERTAINMENT TELEVISION? Is Oprah, Michelle, the late Martin, Condaleeza, Jay Z, and soo many others all the foul names you labeled AAs. Have you seen the way AAs fight for you all? Oh no.. you don’t.. too busy being entitled and not respectful. You all are potrayed as dirt poor, begging for rice, flies, starting AIDS, living in huts, poor schools, no female products… and I would be a fool to believe that. So don’t believe that mess you just tried on AAs. I will not tolerate dividing. Good day

