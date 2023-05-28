Five Must-visit Galleries in South Africa that Showcase the Country’s Cultural Tapestry 

In the vibrant city of Johannesburg, Banele Khoza owns and operates BKhz, a contemporary art gallery that embodies his unwavering dedication to showcasing emerging artists and amplifying fresh voices within the industry. In Durban’s bustling Glenwood neighbourhood, the KZNSA Gallery offers a platform for local artists to showcase their work and engage with the community. Christopher Moller Gallery in Cape Town has risen to become a prominent name in the realm of contemporary art. What began as a simple idea and an unwavering passion to support and empower artists has evolved over time. Situated in a beautifully restored Neo-Dutch-style mansion, the Oliewenhuis Art Museum in Bloemfontein provides a captivating journey through South Africa’s visual heritage. Located in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, Underculture Contemporary operates as a dynamic art consultancy that encompasses an art gallery, agency, and mentorship program.

GETAWAY