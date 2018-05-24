Five African Players to Watch in The World Cup

The World cup in Russia this summer will be a big opportunity for African football to show the high level that the game has reached in the continent. With the existence of world class African players who practice in the most competitive leagues in Europe, the world of football will have the opportunity to watch these stars playing for their national teams. Here are the top five African players to follow in this World Cup.

1. Mohamed Salah

With 43 goals scored and 13 assists in 47 games this season with Liverpool, the Egyptian king, Mohamed Salah, is one of the best players on the planet at the moment, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. In number of goals, he is one more than the Portuguese and three more than the Argentinian. With Mo Salah, Egypt is looking forward to wiritng a glorious history during this competition as they have never won a World Cup match in two participation’s (1934, 1990). Mo salah is expected to be one of the best players in Russia 2018.

2. Medhi Benatia

Juventis defender and captain of Morocco, Medhi Benatia is one of the top ten defenders in the World. He has been nominated by France football as the best Maghrebian players in many occasions. Benatia has always been proud of representing Morocco and showing the national flag of his country during the celebrations with his team. Started in France, he made a name for himself in Italy before playing for Bayern. Back in Series A, despite an injury last year, he managed a very good start to the season within the Juventus. This year at Juve, Benatia is the champion of Italy and one of the best defenders to be watched in the World cup.

3. Sadio Mané

Liverpool midfielder Sadio Mané has been named the best Senegalese player in the last four consecutive years. He is one of the best players in the Premier league along with his teammate Mo Salah.

The 25-year-old Sadio Mané, has become an essential element in Liverpool, also led the national team to qualify for the World Cup-2018, after a first participation dating back to 2002. Sadio may make a big move if he leads his national team to the glory in Russia.

4. Hakim Ziyech

While rumors of transfer to AS Roma, Dortmand or Liverpool are spreading these days, Moroccan international Hakim Ziyech received the trophy of the best player of the year at Ajax and Netherlands

The 25-year-old midfielder had an excellent season by scoring 9 goals and giving14 assists in Eredivisie. Hakim is an artist on the field. He is phenomenal, a true leader of the game. Ziech had the chance to represent the National team of Netherlands but he refused beceause, according to him, playing for the national team of Morocco has always been a dream.

5. Victor Moses

Nigerian Victor Moses was named player of the year by the Nigeria Football Federation. Chelsea’s right-lane player has made an excellent season as he has been part of Chelsea official lineup in majority of games. Thanks to his different roles in the attack and defense, Moses helped his team win the FA Cup this season. He has already won the English Premier League, Europa League with Chelsea. Also, he was an important player in the Nigerian team which won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.