Five African Countries Elected to the UN Human Rights Council

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has been elected to the UN Human Rights Council, despite opposition from civil society and political groups. Alongside the DRC, Benin, Gambia, Kenya, and Ethiopia will also join the 15-member council for three-year terms starting in January 2025. The DRC’s election was virtually unopposed, with the country securing 172 out of 190 votes during the assembly. Human Rights Watch and opposition parties had urged against Kinshasa’s election, citing concerns over political repression, arbitrary detentions, and killings. However, DRC’s human rights minister stated that the country would use the position to improve its domestic human rights situation. Established in 2006, the UN Human Rights Council is responsible for promoting and protecting human rights globally, as well as addressing violations.



SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

