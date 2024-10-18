Fisheries Governance and its Challenges in West Africa: The Case of Ille-gal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing

As part of the implementation of the recommendation made during the 65th Ordinary Session of the Conference of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS on the need to “promote a framework for regional cooperation in the fight against Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing”, CRESMAO organized from October 14 to 16, 2024, at Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, a workshop on the theme: fisheries governance and its challenges in West Africa: the case of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

The general objective of this meeting is to promote regional cooperation in the fight against IUU fishing, with a view to promoting the practice of sustainable fishing that is mindful of the preservation of marine ecosystems. This workshop, included in the 2024 CRESMAO activity programme, is part of the implementation of the recommendation made during the 65th Ordinary Session of the Conference of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS on the need to “promote a framework for regional cooperation in the fight against IUU fishing”.

The opening ceremony of the meeting began with the speech of Commodore Richard Maru SHAMMAH, Director CRESMAO, who welcomed all the participants and thanked the Ivorian authorities for all the facilities granted to CRESMAO. He also outlined the stakes of this meeting which responds to the call of the Heads of State and Government. He welcomed the themes that will be developed by the experts, hoping that the conclusions of this work will serve as working documents for the ECOWAS authorities.

Mr. Ouraga Jérôme WANYOU, representing Her Excellency the Resident Representative of ECOWAS, in his speech for the occasion, recalled the extent of the maritime domain of ECOWAS. This area has significant resources that contribute to improving the economic fabric of States. Unfortunately, this area faces many challenges, including IUU fishing, justifying the urgent call from ECOWAS authorities for States to work to curb this peril. In his remarks, he welcomed the initiative of CRESMAO for the organization of this workshop, which will contribute to strengthening regional maritime cooperation and the sharing of information in order to reverse the trend for the benefit of current and future generations. Finally, he encouraged participants to actively participate in the discussions of this workshop in order to propose innovative and effective solutions for sustainable fishing and the preservation of marine ecosystems.

Mr. Anthony MOULOT, Technical Secretary in charge of Economy and Customs, representing the Permanent Secretary of the Interministerial Committee for State Action at Sea (SEPCIM-AEM) began his speech with a vibrant tribute to HE Alassane OUATTARA, President of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire. He, recalled HE’s intervention at the Yaoundé Summit, held in June 2013, by situating the geostrategic challenges of our States which are facing growing insecurity requiring a regional response.

He, welcomed the holding of this workshop on this theme which meets the concerns of the Ivorian Government and wished for a smooth running of the work.

At the end of the workshop, recommendations were formulated and will be submitted to the ECOWAS Management and the competent authorities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).