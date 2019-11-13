First Nedbank IMC Bursary Winners Are Working It.

“I am working hard and loving marketing,” says Marang Nwako, one of the two winners of the 2019 Nedbank IMC Bursary Programme in which she won a full bursary to study a marketing diploma with Nedbank IMC Bursary partner, MSC Education Holdings.

Since taking over the conference in 2018, new owner Dale Hefer has been determined to uplift youth in South African marketing and get more young people excited about marketing as a career. “Enough of us oldies already!” she says.

In addition to launching the Bursary Programme together with MSC Education Holdings, Dale has made over R200 000 worth of entry discounts available to young, black marketers for the 2019 and 2020 conferences. “The calibre of this conference is top drawer, including international and local speakers. This makes the conference a big-ticket item which students can rarely afford. Not only does the Nedbank IMC offer legitimate marketing students a discount, but Nedbank also streams the conference live through their Facebook page on the day, enabling access to the content for all,” says Dale.

Khensani Nobanda, Group Executive Marketing and Corporate Affairs for Nedbank says, “As a purpose led brand, we’ve always supported initiatives that uplift the youth. What we love about the Nedbank IMC Bursary Programme is that it’s giving young people the opportunity to study, begin a career, and change their lives.”

In 2020, two winners will be awarded bursaries to study a two-year National Diploma in Marketing and a 1-year FET Certificate in Marketing through MSC Education Holdings. Cobus Potgieter, CEO and Founder of MSC, says that these bursaries provide the ability to study a fully accredited course for free for the two 2020 winners. “MSC’s blended learning style influences the way we deliver our courses; enabling the content to be delivered in an interactive, engaging and fun way which is what you need to inspire young marketers,” adds Cobus.

Dale’s mission is to promote the business case for marketing and to uplift the youth. “Marketing is Business,” she says “and we need to prove that it works just like our theme for 2020 promises.”

Eligible candidates can apply through the Nedbank IMC 2020 website. To find out more about the course content and to apply to win the 2020 bursaries, click here.

Book your spot at the Nedbank IMC 2020 with early bird tickets available right now.