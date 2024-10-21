First Lady Kartumu Boakai Dedicates Renovated Joseph G.N. Gbadyu Public School in Neekreen Township, Grand Bassa County

The First Lady of Liberia, Madam Kartumu Yarta Boakai, officially dedicated the newly renovated Joseph G.N. Gbadyu Public School in District #2, Neekreen Township, Grand Bassa County on Friday, October 18, 2024.

The dedication ceremony also recognized the ARREST Agenda, underlining the Government’s commitment to education and the welfare of children as critical pillars of national development.

In her address to students, educators, local leaders, and members of the Bassa Legislative Caucus, Mrs. Boakai expressed deep appreciation for the transformative power of education, describing the renovation as a “remarkable achievement.” She highlighted the foresight and generosity of Madam Linda Karim Creevey, a foreign national, whose personal dedication to the project was praised as an act of profound humanitarianism.

“Madam Creevey has shown us that love knows no borders, and her commitment to the future of our children is a true demonstration of the spirit of humanitarianism,” said the First Lady.

“This school, once in ruins, has been refurbished into a safe and nurturing environment where young minds can grow.”

The First Lady also commended the launch of a new school feeding program, a vital initiative aimed at improving student health and attentiveness, ensuring children are well-nourished and ready to engage in their studies. She urged all stakeholders to uphold the program’s sustainability and integrity, emphasizing that such efforts are essential to transforming Liberia’s educational landscape.

Reflecting on the future, Madam Boakai encouraged the children to dream big, noting, “The future belongs to those who believe in the power of their dreams.

She urged that these dreams be invested into with every resource at our disposal, empowering our children not only for tomorrow but also for the present.”

In her closing remarks, Mrs. Boakai reaffirmed the Liberian Government’s unwavering commitment to education and welfare. She pledged continued support for schools, teachers, parents, and partners, noting that children are “not just Liberia’s future—they are Liberia’s now.”

To further support the school and its students, the Office of the First Lady donated assorted educational materials, ten bags of rice, sanitary pads for female students, book bags, and a cash donation of USD 2,000 for additional school supplies.

Madam Linda Karim Creevey, who personally funded the school’s renovation with the support of her husband, expressed gratitude to the First Lady for attending the ceremony. She reiterated her passion for education and commitment to doing more for Liberian children through partnerships with the Boakai Administration.

The renovation project, which amounted to an estimated USD 22,000, was spearheaded by Madam Creevey and involved both local and foreign expertise. She acknowledged the ongoing need for support and called on other stakeholders to elevate the school to junior high status.

Madam Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence, President Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate, also expressed her gratitude to Madam Creevey for her contributions to the community.

The eminent Grand Bassa County lawmaker pledged to work towards raising the school’s standards. She further urged the central government to consider upgrading it to junior high status, pointing out that the school holds a longstanding significance in the region.

This event marks a new chapter for the Joseph G.N. Gbadyu Public School and underscores the collective efforts to improve education for children in Neekreen Township and beyond.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Liberia: Executive Mansion.