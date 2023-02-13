First Grammy for ‘Jerusalema’ Hitmaker and More Wins for Africa

South Africans Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, and Wouter Kellerman also won a Grammy in the Best Global Music Performance category, courtesy of their song, ‘Bayethe’. Nigeria’s Tems and South Africa’s Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman won big at the world’s most prestigious music awards. Temilade Openiyi) earned her first Grammy award for her contribution to Future’s hit single ‘Wait For U’, which also features Drake. The song won the Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, beating strong artists in the category, which included Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, and DJ Khaled.

QUARTZ AFRICA