First-ever African NDC Investment Awards

The NDC Investment Awards Ceremony, will take place on the 8th of November 2022, in collaboration with the host partner, the African Green Infrastructure Investment Bank (AfGIIB), at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.
These first-of-their-kind Awards, sponsored by the African Green Infrastructure Investment Bank (AfGIIB), are designed to recognize achievements across the main NDC project sectors and reward the governments, institutions, and individuals driving transactions and improving the investment readiness of Africa’s NDC projects requiring $3trn of investment by 2030.
Commenting on the release of the shortlist, Dr. Hubert Danso, Chairman of Africa investor Group and the Chair of the NDC Investment Awards Adjudication panel, said; “We are very excited about this new set of Africa investor (Ai) Awards for African NDC project sponsors, developers, financiers and investors. And the caliber of shortlisted candidates, comprising 100 projects, representing $32bn of NDC financing and investment opportunities, from 43 African countries and all 5 African sub regions. This growing community of leaders are critical to the continent mobilising the required $3trn of green investment by 2030, to pursue Africa’s NetZero aspirations. We therefore consider ourselves privileged, to be showcasing and bringing global recognition to Africa’s NDC project development and investment community and promoting African NDC project investment opportunities and success stories.”
The NDC Investment Awards high-level Adjudication panel consist of:
- Dr. Hubert Danso, Chairman of Africa investor Group and the Chair of the NDC Awards Adjudication panel.
- Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and UN SRSG for Sustainable Energy for All, Co-Chair of UN-Energy.
- Ziad-Alexandre Hayek, President of the World Association of PPP Units (WAPPP).
- John Denton, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).
- Guly Sabahi, Senior Advisor: Climate Finance, NDC Partnership.
- Kandeh Yumkella, Former UN Under-Secretary-General and Special Representative of the Secretary-General and CEO.
- Luisa Moreno, Managing Director of Tahuti Global.
These inaugural Africa NDC Investment Awards, will take place during at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.
See below for the full NDC Investment Awards shortlist.
NDC Investment Awards Shortlist 2022
- Best Health NDC Initiative of the Year
- Sao Tome & Principe Sustainable Energy for Health Services
- West African Research and Training Hub on Environmental and Occupational Health in the Informal Economy in Ghana (Africa Environmental Health and Pollution Management Program)
- Partnership to Build Sustainable Health Eco-System in Africa, African-European Collaboration (WHO, Le Cercle Diplomatique with support of Merck and IFPMA, Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia)
- Africa Environmental Health and Pollution Management Program (World Bank Program, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, Tanzania and Zambia)
- Stevie Tele-ICU Project by the University of Pretoria, Steve Biko Academic Hospital, Charite Medical University and the Robert Koch Institute in South Africa
- BioNTech Vaccine Production Facility in Kigali
- Drop Access and Vaccibox Solar Powered Refrigeration Kenya
- MedAccess Healthcare (continent-wide initiative)
- Home-Based Covid19 Care Program in Kigali
- DRC and GIZ: Sustainable and Affordable Drinking Water and Sanitation System
- Best Education NDC Initiative of the Year
- Cote d’Ivoire Private Sector Preparation Program for Green Investment
- Building Regional Resilience through Strengthened Meteorological, Hydrological and Climate Services in the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC) Member Countries
- Strengthening Climate Resilience of Agricultural Livelihoods in Agro-Ecological Regions I and II in Zambia
- Establishment of Air Quality Monitoring System and Agency and Education and Training in Eswatini
- Scaling up the use of Modernized Climate information and Early Warning Systems in Malawi
- Building the Climate Resilience of Food Insecure Smallholder Farmers through Integrated Management of Climate Risk (R4) in Senegal
- Africa Hydromet Program – Strengthening Climate Resilience in Sub-Saharan Africa: Burkina Faso Country Project
- Africa Hydromet Program – Strengthening Climate Resilience in Sub-Saharan Africa: Mali Country Project
- Strengthening Climate Resilience of Rural Communities in Northern Rwanda
- Enhancing Climate Information Systems for Resilient Development in Liberia (Liberia CIS)
- Best Waste NDC Initiative of the Year
- MOSSUP: Moroccan Supermarket tackling Single Use Plastics
- Sustainable Waste Management (Phasing Out Open Waste Burning) Continent-wide
- Congo River Basin Solid River Waste Treatment Project
- The Greater Kampala PET Plastic Recycling Partnership
- Single-Use Plastics Management Project in Rwanda
- Sustainable Fecal Sludge Management in Urban Centers Ghana
- Cheesemanburg Landfill and Urban Sanitation Project Liberia
- Scaling-up Investment and Technology Transfer to Facilitate Capacity Strengthening and Technical Assistance for the Implementation of Stockholm and Minamata Conventions in African LDCs (Angola, Ethiopia, Gambia, Guinea, Liberia and Senegal)
- Knowledge Exchange and Institutional Partnerships to Reduce Environmental Health Risks from Exposure to Harmful Chemicals and Waste (World Bank’s EHPMP Program, Tanzania, Ghana, Zambia, Senegal and Kenya)
- Planet3r (Nigeria)
- Best Agriculture NDC Initiative of the Year
- Low Carbon Transformation of the Rwandan Tea Processing Sector
- Nigerian Green Energy Project for Sustainable Agriculture
- Green Future Farming Project Uganda
- Restoration of Degraded Land (AFR100) Initiative Continent-Wide
- Sustainable Production for Food and Nutrition Security Initiative in Burkina Faso
- Ecosystem-Based Adaptation and Mitigation Initiative in Botswana’s Communal Rangelands
- Crop Adaptation in the Nile Valley and Delta Project
- Innovative Hybrid Weather Index Insurance Solution to Mitigate Climate and Non-Climate Risks for Smallholder Banana Farmers in Uganda
- Building Climate Resilient and Food Secure Rural Livelihoods Initiative in Sao Tome and Principe
- Adaptive Agriculture and Rangeland Restoration Project Somalia
- Best Tourism NDC Initiative of the Year
- Public-Private ‘African Ecotourism Safari’ Project Gabon
- Sustainable Island Initiative Mauritius
- South Africa’s Tourism Equity Fund
- Zimbabwe MECHTI Tourism Satellite Account Project
- Recovery through Digital Transformation and Local Economy Development in Tanzanian Tourism Initiative
- Promoting Sustainable Tourism as part of the Tounes Wijhetouna program in Tunisia by GIZ
- Tourism Recovery, Diversification, and Resilience Project in the Gambia
- Visit Rwanda Campaign
- Seychelles Service Excellence Program
- Standardization and Support for the Development of Tourism with the UNWTO Initiative in Benin
- Best Water NDC Initiative of the Year
- Angololo Multipurpose Water Resources Development Project (Kenya and Uganda)
- Lesotho-Botswana Water Transfer Project
- Solar Powered Water Supply Schemes for Domestic Use and Animal Watering Project in Zambia
- Water Desalination using Solar Energy Project in Egypt
- Blue Bond and Debt-for-Nature Swap Program (Comoros, Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique, Tanzania, Seychelles)
- Blue Carbon Accelerator Fund (Comoros, Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique, Tanzania, Seychelles)
- Blue Natural Capital Financing Facility (BNCFF) (Comoros, Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique, Tanzania, Seychelles)
- Feasibility Study for Integrated Landscape Approach to water security through Rehabilitation of Valley Dams and Tanks in Uganda
- 7 Regenerative Seascapes Project (Comoros, Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique, Tanzania, Seychelles)
- Regional Restoration Hubs Project (Comoros, Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique, Tanzania, Seychelles)
- Best Energy NDC Initiative of the Year
- Egypt’s $40bn Green Hydrogen Commitment
- ACWA’s Kom Ombo 200MW Solar Plant in Egypt
- Zambia Renewable Energy Financing Framework Program
- Embedded Generation Investment Program (EGIP) South Africa
- ASER (Senegalese Rural Electrification Authority) Solar Rural Electrification Project
- KawiSafi Ventures Fund (Kenya and Rwanda)
- BOAD Climate Finance Facility to Scale Up Solar Energy Investment in Francophone West Africa LDCs (Benin, Guinea-Bissau, Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, Togo)
- Quilemba PV Solar Plant Angola
- Swakopmund Green Hydrogen Power Plant Project in Namibia
- Africa Enterprise Challenge Fund (AECF) Continent-Wide
- Best Forestry NDC Initiative of the Year
- The Carbon Credit Initiative in Gabon
- Arbaro Fund – Sustainable Forestry Fund (Ghana, Sierra Leone, Uganda, Ethiopia)
- FSD Africa and Rabobank ACORN/Rabo Foundation (Kenya, Nigeria and Zambia)
- One School 5 Hectares of Forest Project in Cote d’Ivoire
- Tackling Commodity Driven Deforestation Initiative Continent-Wide
- LPG Production to Cut Down on Deforestation Initiative in Eswatini
- Ghana Shea Landscape Emissions Reductions Project
- Sustainable Forest Management for Enhancing Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation Program in Zambia
- Scaling-up of Forest Landscape Restoration via Sustainable Financing for Enhanced Climate Resilience Project in Sao Tome e Principe
- The Conservation of Forests Program in the COMIFAC Area
- Best Transport NDC Initiative of the Year
- Promotion of Electric Motorcycles in Uganda Initiative
- Egypt Electric Light Rail Network Project
- Green Urban Mobility Solution for Zambian City Integrated Tramway (ZAMCIT) Project
- Roam: Electric Motorcycles in Kenya
- Locally Produced Electric Buses Initiative in Cairo
- Developing a Policy on Soot-free Buses and Electric Vehicles Program in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire
- Developing a “green” Value Chain for EVs Initiative in the Democratic Republic of Congo
- Zambia Non-Motorized Transport (NMT) Strategy
- Eswatini Transportation Emission Reduction Project
- Rehabilitation, Modernization and Improvement of the Services of the Trans-Maghreb Railway Line Project in Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco
- Best Urban Development NDC of the Year
- Extension of Tanzanian National ICT Broadband Backbone to Mozambique Project
- Mauritius Water Infrastructure SCADA System
- Green Buildings and Retrofits for Affordable Housing Project in Rwanda
- Greater Banjul Area: Sustainable Urban Development Program
- A Circular Bioeconomy for the Kenyan Dairy Sector Initiative
- Building Urban Climate Change Resilience for a Green Economic Recovery Program in Uganda
- SURE: Strengthening Urban Resilience in Eswatini through Climate Proofing Green, Grey and Blue Infrastructure Project
- Amilcar Cabral Submarine Cable System Construction (Cape Verde, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Sierra Leone)
- Transborder Submarine Fiber Pops & Smart Hub Project in Kenya
- Extension of Tanzanian National ICT Broadband Backbone (NICTBB) Project to the Democratic Republic of Congo