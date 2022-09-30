First-ever African NDC Investment Awards

The NDC Investment Awards Ceremony, will take place on the 8th of November 2022, in collaboration with the host partner, the African Green Infrastructure Investment Bank (AfGIIB), at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

These first-of-their-kind Awards, sponsored by the African Green Infrastructure Investment Bank (AfGIIB), are designed to recognize achievements across the main NDC project sectors and reward the governments, institutions, and individuals driving transactions and improving the investment readiness of Africa’s NDC projects requiring $3trn of investment by 2030.

Commenting on the release of the shortlist, Dr. Hubert Danso, Chairman of Africa investor Group and the Chair of the NDC Investment Awards Adjudication panel, said; “We are very excited about this new set of Africa investor (Ai) Awards for African NDC project sponsors, developers, financiers and investors. And the caliber of shortlisted candidates, comprising 100 projects, representing $32bn of NDC financing and investment opportunities, from 43 African countries and all 5 African sub regions. This growing community of leaders are critical to the continent mobilising the required $3trn of green investment by 2030, to pursue Africa’s NetZero aspirations. We therefore consider ourselves privileged, to be showcasing and bringing global recognition to Africa’s NDC project development and investment community and promoting African NDC project investment opportunities and success stories.”

The NDC Investment Awards high-level Adjudication panel consist of:

Dr. Hubert Danso, Chairman of Africa investor Group and the Chair of the NDC Awards Adjudication panel.

Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and UN SRSG for Sustainable Energy for All, Co-Chair of UN-Energy.

Ziad-Alexandre Hayek, President of the World Association of PPP Units (WAPPP).

John Denton, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

Guly Sabahi, Senior Advisor: Climate Finance, NDC Partnership.

Kandeh Yumkella, Former UN Under-Secretary-General and Special Representative of the Secretary-General and CEO.

Luisa Moreno, Managing Director of Tahuti Global.

NDC Investment Awards Shortlist 2022

Best Health NDC Initiative of the Year

Sao Tome & Principe Sustainable Energy for Health Services

West African Research and Training Hub on Environmental and Occupational Health in the Informal Economy in Ghana (Africa Environmental Health and Pollution Management Program)

Partnership to Build Sustainable Health Eco-System in Africa, African-European Collaboration (WHO, Le Cercle Diplomatique with support of Merck and IFPMA, Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia)

Africa Environmental Health and Pollution Management Program (World Bank Program, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, Tanzania and Zambia)

Stevie Tele-ICU Project by the University of Pretoria, Steve Biko Academic Hospital, Charite Medical University and the Robert Koch Institute in South Africa

BioNTech Vaccine Production Facility in Kigali

Drop Access and Vaccibox Solar Powered Refrigeration Kenya

MedAccess Healthcare (continent-wide initiative)

Home-Based Covid19 Care Program in Kigali

DRC and GIZ: Sustainable and Affordable Drinking Water and Sanitation System

Best Education NDC Initiative of the Year

Cote d’Ivoire Private Sector Preparation Program for Green Investment

Building Regional Resilience through Strengthened Meteorological, Hydrological and Climate Services in the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC) Member Countries

Strengthening Climate Resilience of Agricultural Livelihoods in Agro-Ecological Regions I and II in Zambia

Establishment of Air Quality Monitoring System and Agency and Education and Training in Eswatini

Scaling up the use of Modernized Climate information and Early Warning Systems in Malawi

Building the Climate Resilience of Food Insecure Smallholder Farmers through Integrated Management of Climate Risk (R4) in Senegal

Africa Hydromet Program – Strengthening Climate Resilience in Sub-Saharan Africa: Burkina Faso Country Project

Africa Hydromet Program – Strengthening Climate Resilience in Sub-Saharan Africa: Mali Country Project

Strengthening Climate Resilience of Rural Communities in Northern Rwanda

Enhancing Climate Information Systems for Resilient Development in Liberia (Liberia CIS)

Best Waste NDC Initiative of the Year

MOSSUP: Moroccan Supermarket tackling Single Use Plastics

Sustainable Waste Management (Phasing Out Open Waste Burning) Continent-wide

Congo River Basin Solid River Waste Treatment Project

The Greater Kampala PET Plastic Recycling Partnership

Single-Use Plastics Management Project in Rwanda

Sustainable Fecal Sludge Management in Urban Centers Ghana

Cheesemanburg Landfill and Urban Sanitation Project Liberia

Scaling-up Investment and Technology Transfer to Facilitate Capacity Strengthening and Technical Assistance for the Implementation of Stockholm and Minamata Conventions in African LDCs (Angola, Ethiopia, Gambia, Guinea, Liberia and Senegal)

Knowledge Exchange and Institutional Partnerships to Reduce Environmental Health Risks from Exposure to Harmful Chemicals and Waste (World Bank’s EHPMP Program, Tanzania, Ghana, Zambia, Senegal and Kenya)

Planet3r (Nigeria)

Best Agriculture NDC Initiative of the Year

Low Carbon Transformation of the Rwandan Tea Processing Sector

Nigerian Green Energy Project for Sustainable Agriculture

Green Future Farming Project Uganda

Restoration of Degraded Land (AFR100) Initiative Continent-Wide

Sustainable Production for Food and Nutrition Security Initiative in Burkina Faso

Ecosystem-Based Adaptation and Mitigation Initiative in Botswana’s Communal Rangelands

Crop Adaptation in the Nile Valley and Delta Project

Innovative Hybrid Weather Index Insurance Solution to Mitigate Climate and Non-Climate Risks for Smallholder Banana Farmers in Uganda

Building Climate Resilient and Food Secure Rural Livelihoods Initiative in Sao Tome and Principe

Adaptive Agriculture and Rangeland Restoration Project Somalia

Best Tourism NDC Initiative of the Year

Public-Private ‘African Ecotourism Safari’ Project Gabon

Sustainable Island Initiative Mauritius

South Africa’s Tourism Equity Fund

Zimbabwe MECHTI Tourism Satellite Account Project

Recovery through Digital Transformation and Local Economy Development in Tanzanian Tourism Initiative

Promoting Sustainable Tourism as part of the Tounes Wijhetouna program in Tunisia by GIZ

Tourism Recovery, Diversification, and Resilience Project in the Gambia

Visit Rwanda Campaign

Seychelles Service Excellence Program

Standardization and Support for the Development of Tourism with the UNWTO Initiative in Benin

Best Water NDC Initiative of the Year

Angololo Multipurpose Water Resources Development Project (Kenya and Uganda)

Lesotho-Botswana Water Transfer Project

Solar Powered Water Supply Schemes for Domestic Use and Animal Watering Project in Zambia

Water Desalination using Solar Energy Project in Egypt

Blue Bond and Debt-for-Nature Swap Program (Comoros, Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique, Tanzania, Seychelles)

Blue Carbon Accelerator Fund (Comoros, Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique, Tanzania, Seychelles)

Blue Natural Capital Financing Facility (BNCFF) (Comoros, Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique, Tanzania, Seychelles)

Feasibility Study for Integrated Landscape Approach to water security through Rehabilitation of Valley Dams and Tanks in Uganda

7 Regenerative Seascapes Project (Comoros, Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique, Tanzania, Seychelles)

Regional Restoration Hubs Project (Comoros, Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique, Tanzania, Seychelles)

Best Energy NDC Initiative of the Year

Egypt’s $40bn Green Hydrogen Commitment

ACWA’s Kom Ombo 200MW Solar Plant in Egypt

Zambia Renewable Energy Financing Framework Program

Embedded Generation Investment Program (EGIP) South Africa

ASER (Senegalese Rural Electrification Authority) Solar Rural Electrification Project

KawiSafi Ventures Fund (Kenya and Rwanda)

BOAD Climate Finance Facility to Scale Up Solar Energy Investment in Francophone West Africa LDCs (Benin, Guinea-Bissau, Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, Togo)

Quilemba PV Solar Plant Angola

Swakopmund Green Hydrogen Power Plant Project in Namibia

Africa Enterprise Challenge Fund (AECF) Continent-Wide

Best Forestry NDC Initiative of the Year

The Carbon Credit Initiative in Gabon

Arbaro Fund – Sustainable Forestry Fund (Ghana, Sierra Leone, Uganda, Ethiopia)

FSD Africa and Rabobank ACORN/Rabo Foundation (Kenya, Nigeria and Zambia)

One School 5 Hectares of Forest Project in Cote d’Ivoire

Tackling Commodity Driven Deforestation Initiative Continent-Wide

LPG Production to Cut Down on Deforestation Initiative in Eswatini

Ghana Shea Landscape Emissions Reductions Project

Sustainable Forest Management for Enhancing Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation Program in Zambia

Scaling-up of Forest Landscape Restoration via Sustainable Financing for Enhanced Climate Resilience Project in Sao Tome e Principe

The Conservation of Forests Program in the COMIFAC Area

Best Transport NDC Initiative of the Year

Promotion of Electric Motorcycles in Uganda Initiative

Egypt Electric Light Rail Network Project

Green Urban Mobility Solution for Zambian City Integrated Tramway (ZAMCIT) Project

Roam: Electric Motorcycles in Kenya

Locally Produced Electric Buses Initiative in Cairo

Developing a Policy on Soot-free Buses and Electric Vehicles Program in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

Developing a “green” Value Chain for EVs Initiative in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Zambia Non-Motorized Transport (NMT) Strategy

Eswatini Transportation Emission Reduction Project

Rehabilitation, Modernization and Improvement of the Services of the Trans-Maghreb Railway Line Project in Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco