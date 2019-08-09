Fiokee Feat Skiibii Come Together For New Street Anthem “OJA”

Africa’s Sensational Guitarist Fiokee takes us the Afro-urban way as he teams up with Skiibii, Masterkraft, DJ Neptune & Jay Pizzle in this new street anthem “OJA”.

Ifiok Effanga, professionally known as Fiokee, dubbed as Africa’s No1 sensational Guitarist is a Nigerian talent who hails from Akwa Ibom. He is known for his treble guitar solos infused with highlife steeped guitar lines. Fiokee is associated with acts such as Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Patoranking, Reekado Banks, Adekunle Gold, Flavour, Simi, and Kiss Daniel, among others.

Biography

Fiokee was born in Akwa ibom state in Nigeria, the fourth child of six. Fiokee began his interest in music at a very young age in a church choir, where he learned to sing the solfa notation. He later received guitar lessons from a taxicab driver, but quit due to financial limitations.

In 2003, Fiokee began studying mechanical engineering at Delta State and began playing at churches.

Early Life

In 2008, Fiokee went to Lagos State to participate in a reality television music competition show called “Star Quest” and won as part of a group called Diamonds. He soon gained popularity for such collaborations as Simisola by Simi, Thankful by Flavour, God Over Everything by Patoranking, Woju by Kizz Daniel, Ferrari by Yemi Alade Etc. In 2016, Fiokee started a record label called Fiokee Records.

Career 2016 till Date

Fiokee has in the past years contributed to over 70% of Hit Songs in the Entertainment industry with his Guitar sounds that have endeared him into the hearts of Good music Lovers across Africa even till date.

Fiokee has worked with all Major Artistes in the Afrobeat scene like Davido, Wizkid, Flavour, Tiwa Savage, Kizz Daniel, SIMI, Adekunle Gold, Yemi Alade, Ric Hassani, Reekado Banks, TENI Etc. Fiokee is also the official guitarist for Flavour till date.

