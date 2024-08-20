Financial Struggles Push Nigerian Telecom Operators Towards Load-Shedding

Nigerian telecom operators are grappling with financial pressures, prompting considerations of load-shedding and tariff hikes. High tax rates, unreliable power supply, and rising operational costs, including fuel expenses and unpaid debts, are straining the industry and making it nigh impossible for them to cover their costs. Load-shedding would involve turning off cell sites during low-traffic periods to reduce costs, but this could lead to poorer service quality, including reduced network coverage and slower internet speeds. On the other hand, increasing tariffs might help operators manage costs but could alienate consumers, especially in a country where 40% of the population lives below the poverty line. If either of these options is implemented, it will adversely affect e-commerce, online education, remote work, and other digital services, all of which rely on stable and affordable internet services to thrive.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA