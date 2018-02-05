Finance Industry Marketing Insights At Africa’s Largest Marketing Conference

The 13th edition of the Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC) Conference on 8 February at Vodaworld, Midrand is an opportunity to kick-start 2018 with truly inspirational and actionable learning from the greatest minds in integrated marketing, says spokesperson Dale Hefer. Now Africa’s largest marketing conference, it will feature corporate marketers from major finance brands including Standard Bank and Alexander Forbes, as well as leading local and international agency thought leaders, in a day jam-packed with interactive content, discussion and practical insights.

Funeka Montjane, Chief Executive for Personal and Business Banking – Standard Bank will be talking about the creation of the successful ‘What’s your next?” campaign, while Katherine Madely, Group Executive of Product Marketing at Alexander Forbes tackles growing market share using Artificial Intelligence.

“This conference is known for speaker excellence and dynamic discussions, and I’m really blown away by the quality of the speakers this year. Rapid innovation makes planning for the future a daunting task for marketers, particularly in industries such as financial services. IMC 2018 is your opportunity to engage with award-winning leaders in their fields as they share their insights, case studies and experiences,” says Hefer. “With three streams of content running simultaneously covering nine key themes, the most difficult thing will be what to choose.” This format is a first of its kind in South African marketing.

The morning streams include Katherine Madely of Alexander Forbes and Lee Naik from TransUnion Africa on Artificial Intelligence and Big Data; a Consumer Insights session including Bongani Chinkanda from HDI Youth Marketeers on connecting with township youth and Jason Stewart from Have You Heard on the evolution of insights; and a third stream oneCommerce and Inbound Marketing featuring Dan Matthews of Episerver.

Session choices including Digital Marketing Technologies featuring Walter Penfold of Everlytic; Matthew Barclay of Meltwater on Content & Reputation Management; and Digital Disruption take us to lunch.

Highlights of the afternoon sessions include Daniel Padiachy of McDonalds on Customer Experience; digital leaders on Influencer Marketing; or BBDO CEO Boniswa Pezisa, Funeka Montjane of Standard Bank and Ann Nurock of Relationship Audits and Management on Creative and Big Idea Creation.

International speaker Nurock, previously Grey South Africa CEO and Grey Canada President and CEO, takes a look at the Cannes Lions Trends and Case Studies, showcasing the most awarded work. She also covers the McKinsey & Co report on how consistently creative companies outperform those who are not. Picking up on key conference themes, her talk will wrap up with fascinating information on Artificial Intelligence and the implications for marketers, why brand purpose is more important than ever and why gender stereotypes in marketing don’t work.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to evaluate, consolidate and integrate,” says Hefer. “It’s about fast facts and inside tracks; sharing influential views on exciting opportunities, challenges and hot-button trends; it’s about embracing emerging marketing spaces in South Africa and the continent of Africa.”

