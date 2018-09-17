The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) has officially announced the finalists for AWIEF Awards 2018. The aim of the AWIEF Awards is to promote excellence in entrepreneurship and innovation amongst women-owned businesses in all sectors and across the 54 African countries.
“Women-owned businesses are a vital part of our African economy, commented Irene Ochem, AWIEF founder and chief executive officer. “ The massive response to the AWIEF Awards underscores the fact that women in Africa are resilient and seeking recognition and celebration for their achievements and contribution to the economy and Africa’s sustainable development”.
“Given the huge number and quality of the nominations received this year, I must say that female entrepreneurship is strong and thriving all across African countries”, said Ochem.
The AWIEF Awards Panel of Judges is made up nine (9) high-calibre industry experts and thought leaders spread across the continent.
Forty (40) women founders and entrepreneurs have been selected as finalists, from twelve (12) different African countries, across eight (8) categories.
The AWIEF Awards will follow the 2018 AWIEF conference and exhibition holding on 8 – 9 November at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town.
AWIEF Awards category winners will be announced at a glamorous blacktie ceremony and gala dinner on Friday, 9 November, at the prestigious The Westin Cape Town Hotel.
YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR AWARD CATEGORY FINALISTS
Jane KAGIRI – CreativeEdge Solutions – Kenya
Nomso Faith KANA – Sun n Shield 84 Tech – South Africa
Juliet NAMUJJU – Kimuli Fashionability – Uganda
Kunmi OTITOJU – Minku – Nigeria
Bidemi ZAKARIYAU – LSF|PR – Nigeria
TECH ENTREPRENEUR AWARD CATEGORY FINALISTS
Benji COETZEE – Empty Trips – South Africa
Faith KIMEU – Dial A Pad – Kenya
Beth KOIGI – Majik Water – Kenya
Darlene MENZIES – Findfind – South Africa
Juliana ROTICH – BRCK.Org – Kenya
SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR AWARD CATEGORY FINALISTS
Essma BEN HAMIDA – Enda Inter-Arabe – Tunisia
Madalitso CHIDUMU – IMPACT-CEED – Malawi
Shamim NABUMA KALIISA – Community Dental and Reproductive Health – Uganda
Lorna RUTTO – EcoPosts – Kenya
Amina SLAOUI – Groupe AMH – Morocco
GLOBAL BRAND AWARD CATEGORY FINALISTS
Sarah COLLINS – Wonderbag – South Africa
Adele DEJAK – Adèle Dejak, Kenya
Renchia DROGANIS – Africology – South Africa
Njeri RIONGE – Wananchi Group – Kenya
Bethlehem TILAHUN-ALEMU – SoleRebels – Ethiopia
AGRI ENTREPRENEUR AWARD CATEGORY FINALISTS
Ngabaghila CHATATA – Thanthwe Enterprises – Malawi
Elorm GOH – Agrisolve – Ghana
Jeanne GROENEWALD – Elgin Free Range Chickens – South Africa
Joyce KYALEMA – Josmak International – Uganda
Jane MAIGUA – Exotic EPZ Ltd – Kenya
EMPOWERMENT AWARD CATEGORY FINALISTS
Emma DICKS – CodeSpace – South Africa
Kate EKANEM – Kate Tales Foundation – Nigeria
Chiedza Daneek Nobuhle KAMBASHA – Hemmingworth Cartwright – Zimbabwe
Irene KIWIA – The Women of Achievement – Tanzania
Marvella ODILI – Save Our Need Organisation – Nigeria
CREATIVE INDUSTRY AWARD CATEGORY FINALISTS
Folake FOLARIN-COKER – Tiffany Amber – Nigeria
Nana Akua OPPONG-BIRMEH – Archxenus – Ghana
Soraya PIEDADE – Soraya da Piedade Ltd – Angola
Abai SCHULZE – ZAAF Collection – Ethiopia
Winnifred SELBY – Afrocentric Bamboo – Ghana
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD CATEGORY FINALISTS
Iyalode ALABA LAWSON – NACCIMA Business Women Group – Nigeria
Margaret HIRSCH – Hirsch’s Homestores – South Africa
Tabitha KARANJA – Keroche Breweries – Kenya
Wendy LUHABE – Women Private Equity Fund, South Africa
Jennifer RIRIA – Echo Network Africa/Kenya Women Holding – Kenya
#AWIEFAwards
For more information and interviews with Finalists and Judges, contact Marketing and Communications Manager, Asanda Munyu at asandamunyu@awieforum.org