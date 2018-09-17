The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) has officially announced the finalists for AWIEF Awards 2018. The aim of the AWIEF Awards is to promote excellence in entrepreneurship and innovation amongst women-owned businesses in all sectors and across the 54 African countries.

“Women-owned businesses are a vital part of our African economy, commented Irene Ochem, AWIEF founder and chief executive officer. “ The massive response to the AWIEF Awards underscores the fact that women in Africa are resilient and seeking recognition and celebration for their achievements and contribution to the economy and Africa’s sustainable development”.

“Given the huge number and quality of the nominations received this year, I must say that female entrepreneurship is strong and thriving all across African countries”, said Ochem.

The AWIEF Awards Panel of Judges is made up nine (9) high-calibre industry experts and thought leaders spread across the continent.

Forty (40) women founders and entrepreneurs have been selected as finalists, from twelve (12) different African countries, across eight (8) categories.

The AWIEF Awards will follow the 2018 AWIEF conference and exhibition holding on 8 – 9 November at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town.

AWIEF Awards category winners will be announced at a glamorous blacktie ceremony and gala dinner on Friday, 9 November, at the prestigious The Westin Cape Town Hotel.

YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR AWARD CATEGORY FINALISTS

Jane KAGIRI – CreativeEdge Solutions – Kenya

Nomso Faith KANA – Sun n Shield 84 Tech – South Africa

Juliet NAMUJJU – Kimuli Fashionability – Uganda

Kunmi OTITOJU – Minku – Nigeria

Bidemi ZAKARIYAU – LSF|PR – Nigeria

TECH ENTREPRENEUR AWARD CATEGORY FINALISTS

Benji COETZEE – Empty Trips – South Africa

Faith KIMEU – Dial A Pad – Kenya

Beth KOIGI – Majik Water – Kenya

Darlene MENZIES – Findfind – South Africa

Juliana ROTICH – BRCK.Org – Kenya

SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR AWARD CATEGORY FINALISTS

Essma BEN HAMIDA – Enda Inter-Arabe – Tunisia

Madalitso CHIDUMU – IMPACT-CEED – Malawi

Shamim NABUMA KALIISA – Community Dental and Reproductive Health – Uganda

Lorna RUTTO – EcoPosts – Kenya

Amina SLAOUI – Groupe AMH – Morocco

GLOBAL BRAND AWARD CATEGORY FINALISTS

Sarah COLLINS – Wonderbag – South Africa

Adele DEJAK – Adèle Dejak, Kenya

Renchia DROGANIS – Africology – South Africa

Njeri RIONGE – Wananchi Group – Kenya

Bethlehem TILAHUN-ALEMU – SoleRebels – Ethiopia

AGRI ENTREPRENEUR AWARD CATEGORY FINALISTS

Ngabaghila CHATATA – Thanthwe Enterprises – Malawi

Elorm GOH – Agrisolve – Ghana

Jeanne GROENEWALD – Elgin Free Range Chickens – South Africa

Joyce KYALEMA – Josmak International – Uganda

Jane MAIGUA – Exotic EPZ Ltd – Kenya

EMPOWERMENT AWARD CATEGORY FINALISTS

Emma DICKS – CodeSpace – South Africa

Kate EKANEM – Kate Tales Foundation – Nigeria

Chiedza Daneek Nobuhle KAMBASHA – Hemmingworth Cartwright – Zimbabwe

Irene KIWIA – The Women of Achievement – Tanzania

Marvella ODILI – Save Our Need Organisation – Nigeria

CREATIVE INDUSTRY AWARD CATEGORY FINALISTS

Folake FOLARIN-COKER – Tiffany Amber – Nigeria

Nana Akua OPPONG-BIRMEH – Archxenus – Ghana

Soraya PIEDADE – Soraya da Piedade Ltd – Angola

Abai SCHULZE – ZAAF Collection – Ethiopia

Winnifred SELBY – Afrocentric Bamboo – Ghana

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD CATEGORY FINALISTS

Iyalode ALABA LAWSON – NACCIMA Business Women Group – Nigeria

Margaret HIRSCH – Hirsch’s Homestores – South Africa

Tabitha KARANJA – Keroche Breweries – Kenya

Wendy LUHABE – Women Private Equity Fund, South Africa

Jennifer RIRIA – Echo Network Africa/Kenya Women Holding – Kenya

For more information and interviews with Finalists and Judges, contact Marketing and Communications Manager, Asanda Munyu at asandamunyu@awieforum.org