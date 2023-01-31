Filling the Gap in Locally Grown Techpreneurs

In November 2022, a Zimbabwean digital services firm acquired Altron’s Botswana and Altron Mozambique businesses. The company behind the acquisition is Tano Digital Solutions, until recently a largely unheard-of ICT company run by a group of tech-savvy Zimbabweans with international experience. Already present in South Africa, the fully Zimbabwean-owned and managed digital solutions firm is finalizing acquisition deals in Namibia and Kenya. From five people in 2019 to current staff of 100, the tech company currently realizes an annual turnover of $35 million. Now it is set for even bigger growth, with the continent as its market.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA