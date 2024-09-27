Fight against terrorism: Launch of 1st High-level Strategic Dialogue between Morocco and United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT)

Morocco and the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) held, Thursday in New York, the first session of the High-level Strategic Dialogue, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

This partnership is part of Morocco’s broader commitment to contribute to the United Nations multilateral counter-terrorism frameworks, in accordance with the High Guidelines of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, to strengthen cooperation with the United Nations in the fight against terrorism, particularly in Africa.

It thus strengthens the Kingdom’s position as a key player in promoting peace and regional security on the continent.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, and Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov, co-chaired this dialogue, which constitutes a central initiative in the joint efforts of the Kingdom and the UN to combat terrorism in Africa.

It also marks a significant step in deepening the strategic partnership between the two sides, particularly to support African nations in their efforts against terrorism and violent extremism.

On this occasion, Mr. Bourita praised the constant efforts of UNOCT to support African Member States in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

He reiterated the Kingdom’s strong commitment to promoting strategic and multilateral cooperation, in accordance with the principles and resolutions of the United Nations.

This dialogue constitutes a new step in deepening collaboration between Morocco and UNOCT, strengthening Africa’s capacities to face emerging security threats.

In this regard, Morocco and UNOCT are committed to exploring innovative partnerships with regional and international actors in order to respond to new security threats.

