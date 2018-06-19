FIFA World Cup 2018: England’s Win Over Tunisia

Dominating the whole game, the England team has logically defeated Tunisia (2-1), this Monday, as part of the first day of Group G of the World Cup.

The English started the match foot to the floor. Lingard then Sterling got two incredible occasions in the first 5 minutes. Later, Kane was able to score the first goal in the 11th minute. A start of a catastrophic match for Tunisia since the goalkeeper got injured and then replaced.

The Eagles of Carthage struggled to develop the game. Over the minutes, the game was rebalanced. More aggressive and less wait-and-see, the men of Nabil Maâloul put the English to sleep. A paid tactic because on an innocuous action, Walker conceded a penalty following a nudge on Ben Youssef that Sassi transformed it into a goal (1-1, 35th).

At the end of the locker room, Tunisia remained serene and even proposed pleasant play sequences to see. Not to impress England, who was resuming all-terrain pressing without succeeding in cracking the opposing defensive block, well in place after a complicated first half hour. Despite the many assaults by Alli and his teammates, there was nothing to do with the fortress built by the Eagles.

In the last quarter, the pressure increased even more. As often since the beginning of the game, the English were dangerous on set pieces and ended up snatching the victory on a goal scored again by Kane in extra time. A snatch victory for the Three Lions who could thank their captain!