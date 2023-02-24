Mobilizes six humanitarian relief flights, five of which transited through the Dubai World Central Airport where FedEx Express new regional Hub is being built

FedEx Express (FedEx), a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, is using its network to bring international humanitarian relief to those affected by the earthquakes that have devastated Southern Turkey and Northern Syria. So far, the company has committed more than US$1,000,000 worth of in-kind shipping toward relief efforts. This includes the delivery of approximately 230 metric tonnes of critical aid from the Dubai World Central Airport, where the new FedEx Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa hub will be located, to Istanbul via five FedEx MD-11 flights from February 17 to 21. These charters delivered relief supplies including tents, blankets, baby items, household supplies, and hygiene kits from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

“Our hearts go out to those affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria,” said Kawal Preet, president of Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, FedEx Express. “During times of need, we are committed to using the unique capabilities of our network to deliver humanitarian aid to communities safely and promptly. We see this as our responsibility and hope that the support we provide will contribute to the recovery and rebuilding of communities and bring relief to those whose lives have been affected.”

To date, FedEx has also been able to help other non-profit organizations and governments respond during this crisis by utilizing its global network and logistics expertise.

– FedEx donated US$100k on February 8 to the Red Cross to aid recovery efforts in Turkey and Syrian communities. The donation will provide support and aid, such as distributing essentials like first aid, food, water, and blankets; setting up temporary shelters; and providing psychological support and medical aid.

– On February 8, FedEx delivered critical humanitarian supplies from Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport to Malataya, Turkey on behalf of the Istanbul Governorship and local municipality, including food supplies from Umursan Un Ltd. and clothing donated by local residents.

– During the week of February 13, FedEx provided shipping support for Canadian disaster-relief organization GlobalMedic, including the delivery of AquaResponse3 Water Purification Units to feeding centers in the impacted area of Turkey.

– FedEx worked with U.S.-based World Central Kitchen to ship aid from Madrid, Spain to Adana, Turkey. The flights included a deployable kitchen unit, kitchen supplies, and operations kits.

FedEx continues to provide relief to regions impacted by natural disasters. FedEx relief moved for IFRC, GlobalMedic, and World Central Kitchen was a part of the company’s FedEx Cares “Delivering for Good” initiative, in which FedEx lends its global network and unparalleled logistics expertise to organizations with mission-critical needs and helps communities before, during and after crises. Learn more at FedExCares.com.