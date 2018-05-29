Fear And Cultural Beliefs A Threat To Kenyan Vipers

1 of 6

One afternoon as Agnes Pili from Jimba in Kilifi County was in her Kitchen preparing lunch for her family she noticed an uninvited guest that made her scream her lungs out.

A snake had slithered into her kitchen and had coiled itself on a corner next to her utensils rack. “I was picking a plate and that’s when I saw it. I screamed for help but my husband was not around so I had to kill it myself,” she says.

After that incident Agnes started locking her kitchen door whenever she was out. She believes that snakes are a menace and should be killed on the spot when seen. “I don’t see why we should conserve them because they are deadly creatures,” she says.

Agnes’s sentiment is also echoed by 61 year old Gitari Njagi, a primary school head teacher in Chuka. Gitari says that his first action whenever he sees a snake is to kill it. He notes that snakes face various threats among them killings on the spot whenever seen in his region. “They are under constant threat because we believe they are evil so when you see it you will definitely eliminate it,” he adds.

In a survey we carried out, of the 66 individuals who participated 70% of them are terrified by even the thought of snakes. This fear of snakes and lizards is called Herpetophobia and is one of the most common phobias in the world. When asked about what they would do when they see a snake near their homes, 29 respondents said they will kill it, 27 will run away, 6 will call Kenya Wildlife Service to come take it away while 4 said they will do nothing.

Snakes are associated with Satanism and witchcraft. This belief is deeply rooted in different local cultures and it is because of this that whenever a snake is sighted it is killed instantly. Today in Kenya snakes and their habitats are always under constant threat from communities that live next to habitats with high populations. When sighted, a snake is killed and their habitats destroyed to free the community or individual who saw it from bad omen.

For instance Njagi comes from Chuka which is home to the Mt. Kenya Bush Viper, a species that has been listed under Appendix 2 of CITES alongside the Kenya Horned Viper which means that one needs to get a license to trade them as trade in them must be controlled. The two species are only found in Kenya, the Mt. Kenya Bush Viper endemic in Chuka and the Kenya Horned Viper in Naivasha and herpetologists believe that the population of the two species is under threat and if conservation efforts are not directed towards them then they might go extinct.

Apart from habitat destruction and unnecessary killings by human beings, another threat to snakes is poaching. It is because of some cultural beliefs that poachers have taken advantage and smuggle snakes out of the country. According to Royjan Taylor, the director of Bio-Ken Snake Farm in Watamu, greed for the want of rare creatures in other parts of the world has affected various species that can only be found in Kenya. “You cannot find the two snake species anywhere else in the world and anybody who tells you they got theirs in Tanzania or Uganda are liars. Either they or the person who sold them or trafficked that snake,” he adds. He notes that since these snakes are not found within protected areas they are always faced with the threat of illegal exports. He says that these snakes and other reptiles ought to receive as much attention as other wildlife that are perceived to be threatened.

Humphrey Macheru is a well-known figure in Chuka. The 78 year old trained snake handler is always on call from residents of the area when they see a snake in the area. This was after sensitization exercises by conservationists. When called, Macheru always picks the snake and relocates it to Chuka forest. He says that this has helped in reducing human conflict with snakes in the area as well as reduction in snake bites and snake killings.

He however notes that the threat to some species is more visible than to others. “Many years ago I used to encounter a lot of the Mt. Kenya Bush vipers in this area but nowadays I can go for weeks before seeing even a single one,” he says. He recalls of a time last year he spend one month of daily vigorous searching of the species with some researchers collecting data on the species and in the four weeks they only managed to find four.

Dealing with snakes Macheru is always faced by one of the greatest fears of the animal; snakebites. He has been bitten six times, four of which were from nonvenomous snakes and two serious ones by venomous snakes. He received treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi both times.

It is estimated that there are over 8000 snake bites in Kenya every year. Close to 1000 cases are fatal and victims lose their lives. There is no concrete data on this since most cases are not recorded or go unreported and the figures are estimates by Royjan Taylor which he derived from a research carried a few years ago in the country by Oxford University’s Prof. David Warrell one of the world’s leading figures in tropical medicine.

After its establishment in 1980 by the late James Ashe and his wife, the late Sanda Ashe, Bio-Ken snake farm has been instrumental in treatment of snake bites, educating locals about snake bites, snake conservation which has resulted in reduction of fatal snake bites incidences in Watamu and the larger Kilifi area. The area is one of the hotspot for snake bites in the country and today they boost of 100% success rate in snake bite treatment. This however comes at a huge cost to the farm. A 10cc of antivenom costs about 20,000 shillings and patients need two to three vials to treat a snake bite. It is because of this that James started the James Ashe Antivenom Trust to raise funds for antivenom. It is partly because of this that they now boost of the 100% success rate and they purpose to do it nationwide. “If we can be 100% successful here why can’t we do this for the whole of Kilifi and why can’t we do this for the whole of Kenya? All we need is enough financial resources, knowledge and political goodwill,” says Royjan.

Five years ago, Benjamin Menza was walking along a small footpath in their farm when he felt a sharp burning sensation on his left leg. This was followed by another sharp pain on the same leg. Benjamin did not see what had caused the pain but a few moments later he started sweating profusely and vomiting. His family seeing the symptoms suspected a snake bite and he was quickly rushed to Bio Ken snake farm where they diagnosed his symptoms as signs of a snake bite by a black mamba which are endemic in that area. He was immediately taken to a local hospital along with a suitable antivenom from the snake farm. “I received treatment at the hospital and two days later I was discharged,” Benjamin narrates of his ordeal with one of the most dangerous tropical disease.

Msanzu Karisa has a similar experience to that of Benjamin’s yet still different. One evening when he was 15 years old Karisa was out hunting birds when he accidentally stepped next to a snake and it bit him twice on the same foot.

He rushed home but there was no one to attend to him at the time. He waited for about two hours when his uncle came and took him to Bio Ken Snake farm. The farm’s director rushed him to Kilifi Hospital where he was taken into the emergency room. Karisa was admitted in the hospital for three months and doctors decided to amputate his right leg. “This has affected my life so much. Today I have to depend on well-wishers,” says Karisa.

Most snake bites can be treated however some of the common reasons for fatalities on snake bite cases is delay in seeking medical treatment, seeking treatment from traditional healers and even sometimes administering of the wrong antivenom. Kenya, just like the rest of the countries in the continent have a shortage of antivenom. This is as a result of the nature of its production as well as the manufacturing companies. Initially, we had two effective antivenoms produced for sub Saharan Africa known as SAIMR Polyvalent Snake Antivenom and FAV-Afrique. However, the latter is no longer being produced causing a void which has been filled by cheaper Indian produced antivenoms most of which are not effective. Despite the antivenoms being promoted as specific for various species found in the continent, they differ from species found in the continent due to various reasons such as climate and habitat. Antivenom is manufactured from snake venom and the performance of one is highly dependent on the species and its geographical origin even if it’s the same species. This means that the antivenom might be 100% effective treating a snakebite in India but not effective treating a snakebite of the same species in Kenya.

Some of the most common myths and beliefs in Kenya about snakes that have over the years contributed to snake killings, snake habitat destruction as well as endangering people include; holding the left wrist with your right hand when you see a snake to prevent it from moving away, snakes are bad and evil that should be attacked and killed on sight, snakes are satan or satanic, if you dream of snakes it’s a sign that you are going to die, when you spot a snake a family member will die, snakes urine is cure for HIV, all snakes are poisonous among many others.

It is because of some of this beliefs that many people do not want to be associated with anyone who works as a snake handler or studying the reptiles. Peter Godana, a resident of Watamu knows this too well. The 33 year old is a senior venomous snake handler at the Bio-Ken Snake farm says that he is always asked why he touches snakes, a creature that is viewed as evil in their culture. When he is confronted with the issue he always explain to them the importance of his job as well as the need to have more individuals like him in the society. “I always tell them that in the event someone is bitten by a snake, they ought to know that the drug that is used to treat them comes from the same snake,” he says. Peter adds that educating communities about snakes is challenging and needs a lot of patience. The beliefs are deeply rooted such that some community members do not even want to hear him mention snakes. However, Peter says they have been making a lot of progress in changing perceptions and he believes that this is instrumental in reducing snake bites as well as on sight killings of snakes.

Snakes, just like any other animals have their own significant role in the ecosystem and killing or destroying their habitats is detrimental. They have a vital role in the food chain as they control pests and rodents. Even though the idea of snake conservation is not liked by many, it is time to consider it. Learning about the different snake species in our localities is also key in helping understand them and avoid incidents of snake bites and snake killings.