The Field Report: Untapped Potential of Smallholder Agriculture

With greater investment in smallholder agriculture, many countries have the potential to increase food production and reduce poverty.

In Africa, there are an estimated 33 million smallholder farms, and the farmers that live on them contribute up to 70 per cent of the food supply.

Zambia is one of those places.

With large expanses of arable land and an abundance of water in the north, Zambia has all the ingredients to be the breadbasket of Africa.

But bringing farming into the 21st century and dealing with rural poverty remain massive hurdles.

Although agriculture accounts for about 20 per cent of Zambia’s GDP, agricultural productivity in the country is low by global standards and more than 60 per cent of Zambians live below the poverty line.

Droughts and floods have increased in frequency and intensity over the last two decades and have had an adverse impact on food and water security, energy generation and livelihoods.

“Zambian smallholder agriculture is facing a lot of challenges,” says Martin Liywalii, the programme manager of the IFAD-supported Smallholder Productivity Promotion Programme (S3P), from his office in Lusaka, Zambia.

“Low yields and production levels, and a lack of access to quality seeds are some of the biggest issues,” he says, noting that these challenges combined with changing weather patterns are contributing to rural poverty and hunger.

According to Robert Delve, IFAD’s senior technical specialist in agronomy, African countries like Zambia have an immense potential for improving agricultural outputs and reducing rural poverty.