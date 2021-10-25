Famous Western Cape Region of Fynbos and Forests also Harbours a Scary Side

From the seaside town of Mossel Bay along the N2 through Wilderness, Knysna, Plettenberg Bay and finally Storms River, you’ll encounter a smorgasbord of terrifyingly fun things to do. Ever had the inkling to jump from a plane, stare a huge shark in the face, swing across a gorge, dangle over a waterfall or leap off the edge of a very high bridge? The Garden Route is resplendent not only in its natural grandeur and wonderful restaurants, but also in extreme adrenaline-focused activities the likes of which can turn a steel spine into a jellyfish tentacle and leave those with delicate constitutions hoarse from all the screaming.

