The Romance of Travel is often described as reaching out to travellers’ spirits!
Read about how the new Banyan Tree Ilha Caldeira in Mozambique plans to ignite this passion!
The romance of travel has been beguiling mankind for centuries and has formed the basis of some of the best love stories in the world… “Out of Africa”, “Eat, Pray, Love” and even “ The Titanic” have all demonstrated how being somewhere wonderfully evocative and soul-stirring can ignite the flames of passion and create or cement near-legendary partnerships.
This abiding relationship between love and exotic journeys has been at the heart of the Banyan Tree brand since it began and is now helping to establish this globally renowned hotel brand’s latest offering – Banyan Tree Ilha Caldeira in Mozambique’s pristine Primeiras and Segundas Archipelago.
Opening in December this year, this ultra-luxury private island is only the second Banyan Tree development on the African continent, in what many regard as one of the best coastal destinations in the world.
Africa has always enjoyed world-class romantic credentials courtesy of its safari offerings. Now Mozambique is fast emerging as the ultimate combination that complements and expands upon the idea of the perfect
safari combined with sea and sand. Its beaches are consistently voted as among the best in the world and its cuisine has become legendary, thanks to the melting pot of cultures that have created it.
The warm waters of the Indian Ocean that lap Mozambique’s coastline have also made this part of Southern Africa famous, thanks to the pristine coral reefs and protected marine reserves that are home to a rich diversity of life and iconic animal species and attract divers from across the world.
The launch of Banyan Tree Ilha Caldeira later this year is set to take Mozambique and Africa to new heights. Expanding on its philosophy of effortless, sustainable luxury to include a uniquely Mozambican and inherently African flavour, the Banyan Tree Group is going to great lengths to ensure that Mother Nature is the star of the show.
It’s a task that’s made easy thanks to the country’s pristine coastline of white sandy beaches, impossibly turquoise seas and unique, biodiverse marine eco-systems. Indeed, the idyllic setting on a previously uninhabited island in a remote archipelago of picture-perfect tropical islands makes it perfect for romantic travel.
This is the backdrop that Banyan Tree Ilha Caldeira has taken and placed front and centre, designing and building its 40 sea-facing private pool villas so that each one celebrates the beauty of the place and the love that has gone into creating what’s set to be one of the most exciting and romantic destinations in Africa.
Each villa comes with its own villa host who can arrange private, intimate dining and personalised romantic interludes that take love to a whole new level! This is where popping the question is made easy and where celebrating love comes naturally, whether it’s planning a wedding, the marking of an anniversary or groups of family and friends coming together to reaffirm and strengthen their bonds.
From experiencing the incredible colours of the coral reefs that lay offshore and indulging in signature Thai and other unique spa treatments, to discovering the sensational flavours of Mozambique and its vibrant history through unique food and wine, the Ilha Caldeira journey is one that uses all of the senses.
It is also a journey for those who are keen to embark on rejuvenating body, mind and spirit while celebrating and sharing love – love for one another and love for this planet. It’s an ethos Banyan Tree Ilha Caldeira understands implicitly that’s easily condensed into five simple words… All you need is love!
“Soul-searching luxury”