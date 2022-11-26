Faculty of Harvard University and Africa.com Offer Online Course for Entrepreneurs in Food Systems

Unlike other online courses which involve recorded classes, Food Systems Live! will strike a balance between asynchronous content and dynamic live webinars. As a result, participants can interact directly with the Harvard University professors and industry experts, while gaining up-to-date and innovative knowledge of food systems, agriculture, nutrition, and/or sustainability that will enable them to develop viable businesses in emerging economies. “Food Systems Live! is a game changer for the agricultural sector in emerging economies,” says Teresa Clarke, Chair of Africa.com. “The course will give entrepreneurs an opportunity to learn from insightful Harvard University professors and rub minds with the leading experts on food systems, agriculture, nutrition, and sustainability, thus equipping them with the skills to take food businesses to the next level and help humanity achieve food security.”

