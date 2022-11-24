Faculty of Harvard University and Africa.com feature Online Course for Africans in food systems businesses

The online course will equip entrepreneurs across emerging economies with the skills they need to operate successful food systems businesses.

Africa.com, the women-led digital media organisation, is featuring an online course in conjunction with HarvardX and online course provider edX. The course Food Systems Live! Entrepreneurship in Emerging Economies is slated to begin on January 23, 2023, and the “live” instruction will take place online every week for 9 weeks.

Unlike other online courses which involve recorded classes, Food Systems Live! will strike a balance between asynchronous content and dynamic live webinars. As a result, participants can interact directly with the Harvard University professors and industry experts, while gaining up-to-date and innovative knowledge of food systems, agriculture, nutrition, and/or sustainability that will enable them to develop viable businesses in emerging economies.

“Food Systems Live! is a game changer for the agricultural sector in emerging economies,” says Teresa Clarke, Chair of Africa.com. “The course will give entrepreneurs an opportunity to learn from insightful Harvard University professors and rub minds with the leading experts on food systems, agriculture, nutrition, and sustainability, thus equipping them with the skills to take food businesses to the next level and help humanity achieve food security.”

Food Systems Live! is the second entrepreneurial programme that Africa.com will feature. It follows the successful 2021 program, Africa Live!, where hundreds of entrepreneurs from across Africa and other emerging economies learnt how to identify entrepreneurial opportunities in their communities and build successful businesses around them.

The enrollment fee for Food Systems Live! is $249. However, there is a flexible payment option that allows participants to spread the payment over time.

Enrollment is open at Africa.com from now until January 20, 2023. Click Here for more information or to start your enrollment.