By Tsoku Maela

Namibia, located in southwestern Africa, is a country known for its vast landscapes, diverse wildlife, and rich cultural heritage. From the stunning dunes of the Namib Desert to the abundant wildlife in Etosha National Park, Namibia offers a wealth of experiences for adventurous travellers. If you’re planning a trip to this extraordinary country, here are 15 must-do activities and places to visit in Namibia.

1. Sossusvlei and the Namib Desert

Sossusvlei, Namib-Naukluft National Park, Namibia, Africa

Start your Namibian adventure with a visit to Sossusvlei, a mesmerizing landscape of towering red sand dunes. Watch as the sunlight casts vibrant hues across the dunes and climb the iconic Dune 45 for breathtaking views of the surrounding desert.

2. Fish River Canyon

Hobas, Namibia, Africa – Fish River Canyon, The largest canyon in Africa and the second largest in the world. Part of the /Ai/Ais-Richtersveld Transfrontier Park

Marvel at the impressive Fish River Canyon, one of Africa’s most spectacular natural wonders. Hike along the rim, take in the panoramic views, and witness the incredible depth and beauty of this canyon.

3. Swakopmund

Head to the coastal town of Swakopmund for a unique blend of German colonial architecture and thrilling adventure activities. Try sandboarding, skydiving, or take a scenic flight over the Skeleton Coast for a truly exhilarating experience.

4. Etosha National Park

Namibia- Etosha National Park

Embark on a safari adventure in Etosha National Park, home to a vast array of wildlife, including elephants, lions, giraffes, and rhinos. Go on a self-drive or guided game drive to spot these majestic creatures in their natural habitat.

5. Damaraland

Africa, Namibia,Spitzkoppe Mountain, Damaraland, Erongo Region

Discover the rugged beauty of Damaraland, characterized by dramatic rock formations, ancient cave paintings, and unique wildlife.

6. Skeleton Coast

Namibia- The Skeleton Coast

Explore the hauntingly beautiful Skeleton Coast, a stretch of coastline known for its shipwrecks, towering sand dunes, and diverse marine life. Take a scenic flight or join a guided tour to witness this remote and otherworldly landscape.

7. Kolmanskop

Bathtubs in desert sand in front of ghost town buildings, Kolmanskop, Karas, Namibia

Visit the ghost town of Kolmanskop, once a thriving diamond mining town and now abandoned. The shifting sands of the Namib Desert have slowly reclaimed the town, creating a fascinating and eerie atmosphere that’s perfect for photography enthusiasts.

8. Caprivi Strip

Africa, Namibia, Water Hippopotamus (Hippopotamus amphibius) opening jaws in threat display in Kwando River during rainy season

Travel to the northeastern part of Namibia and explore the Caprivi Strip, a narrow corridor bordered by four rivers. This region is known for its lush vegetation, wetlands, and abundant wildlife, making it a great spot for birdwatching and boat safaris.

9. Himba Villages

Experience the rich cultural heritage of Namibia by visiting the traditional Himba villages. The Himba people are known for their distinctive appearance, intricate hairstyles, and intricate tribal customs. Engage with the locals and learn about their way of life.

10. Namib-Naukluft National Park

Gemsbok running over a dune in the Namib desert, Naukluft Park, Namibia. Gemsbok are desert-dwelling antelope that are adapted to areas with very little open water

Discover the Namib-Naukluft National Park, the largest game park in Africa and home to diverse desert-adapted species. Hike through the rugged mountains, explore the petrified forests, and be awed by the beauty of the landscape.

11. Twyfelfontein

Ancient bushmen rock engravings (petroglyphs) at Twyfelfontein in Damaraland, Namibia

Explore Twyfelfontein, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its ancient rock engravings and geological formations. Take a guided tour to learn about the cultural significance of the engravings and witness the incredible natural beauty of the area.

12. Cape Cross Seal Reserve

Cape fur seal colony on the Skeleton coast in South Atlantic ocean. Cape Cross Seal Colony, Namibia

Visit the Cape Cross Seal Reserve, home to one of the largest colonies of Cape fur seals in the world. Witness thousands of seals lounging on the beach, barking and playing in the water, creating a fascinating spectacle of nature.

13. Waterberg Plateau Park

The plateau of Waterberg in the center of Namibia

Venture into the Waterberg Plateau Park, a haven for endangered species such as rhinos and cheetahs. Hike the trails, go on game drives, or simply soak in the breathtaking scenery of this picturesque plateau.

14. Lüderitz

Beautiful panoramic view of the protestant german colonial church Felsenkirche in Lüderitz / Luderitz in Namibia, Africa. Parts of the town in the background.

Immerse yourself in the colonial charm of Lüderitz, a coastal town renowned for its German architecture and colourful houses. Explore the ghost town of Kolmanskop, enjoy fresh seafood, and admire the stunning coastal vistas.

15. NamibRand Nature Reserve

Driving through NamibRand Nature Reserve in Namibia – experiencing an amazing landscape after the first rain in 8 years!

End your Namibian journey with a visit to the NamibRand Nature Reserve, a private reserve offering exclusive wilderness experiences. Embark on guided walks, scenic drives, or hot air balloon rides to witness the beauty of the desert landscape and encounter its resident wildlife.

Namibia is a destination that captivates with its natural wonders, cultural diversity, and adventurous spirit. Whether you’re seeking thrilling activities, wildlife encounters, or simply breathtaking landscapes, it offers an unforgettable experience that will leave you in awe of its beauty. So pack your bags, embark on a Namibian adventure, and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Pictures via: Getty Images

Original Source: Getaway