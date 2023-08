Though its current appearance may belie its history, the town of Kolmanskop once gleamed as a hub of diamond mining and opulence back in 1908. However, the moment subsequent diamond deposits were unearthed to the south, Kolmanskop’s allure dwindled, transforming it into an abandoned spectre of its former self. Today, it’s renowned for its unsettling houses, swallowed by sand, making cinematic appearances in productions like Dust Devil (1993) and The King Is Alive (2000).

