Discover a wide range of products, trends and innovations; registration is open.

Africa’s total population could reach 2.5 billion by 2050[1], accounting for a quarter of the global population. What does the future of multi-sector trade look like to meet rising population demand on the continent? And how can businesses anticipate the next trends?

For nearly three decades, the Southern African Internatonal Trade Exhibition (SAITEX) has been the go-to multi-sector trade show for local and international importers and exporters to discover, test, and leverage inbound and outbound trade opportunities in Africa.

“SAITEX attendees gain access to the latest trends and innovations, through a wide range of retail products including electronics, home appliances, homeware, cosmetics, household goods, building materials, tools and more,” says Evan Schiff, Portfolio Director: Food, Hospitality and Trade at dmg events.

Taking placefrom 18-20 June 2023, SAITEX will be held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, co-located with popular culinary B2B event, Africa’s Big 7. Registration is open to attend, facilitating global and local trade connections across three days of networking with over 3500 attendees and more than 120 exhibitors expected.

It is estimated that almost half of Southern Africa’s urban population lives in townships and informal settlements. The township economy, or grey economy has an estimated buying power of R900 billion and offers many opportunities for trade[1]. “Our commitment to integrate further with the township economy is close to our hearts and firmly on the SAITEX agenda, promoting sustainable industry growth and fruitful business connections,” Schiff adds.

A series of free-to-attend masterclasses features a diverse range of trade experts, financial institutions and successful entrepreneurs from the trade and township economy sectors. “This unique blend of in-depth industry knowledge will inspire and assist attendees to thrive in the new normal.”

Key topics include rebuilding Gauteng’s economies, featuring a discussion with GEP, SEDA and SEFA. How to mobilise funding for SMMEs will be another focus, along with technology development in the industry from social commerce to blockchain, to trust verification and more. Strategies and opportunities for transformation in the industry will also be under discussion.

The SAITEX Innovation Celebration is among features this year that celebrates top products and solutions. A call to enter these Awards circulates until May and entries will go before an expert judging panel, and finalists will be displayed on the exhibition floor, with the winners announced on the opening day of SAITEX, 18 June 2023.

The Awards categories are Cosmetics and Personal care, Hair care, Cleaning products, Consumer electronics, Furniture, Homeware, Fabrics and textiles, Leather and footwear, Business model innovation (B2B, B2C, D2C, ecommerce, delivery methods, fintech, route to market), Giftware and Sustainability (manufacture, packaging, sourcing), and lastly, Grand Prix – best in show.

“The Awards are a highlight at the event, recognising the exciting developments from participating businesses. The winners are sure to inspire further innovation across divisions,” says Schiff.

SAITEX draws attendance from almost 40 countries and features products sourced from around the world. Registration for exhibitors is open, providing direct access to buyers looking to source the latest products, establish partnerships and conclude import and export deals. “A little over 60% of attendees are decision makers, while almost 20% are influencers, 5% are end users and 15% are industry experts,” Schiff adds.

“Following numerous requests during our stakeholder engagement sessions, we’ve also added a Product Focus Stage this year, giving exhibitors the chance to showcase their products in a dedicated space.”

Included on the SAITEX advisory board are Bernadette Zeiler, CEO of the Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Noah Debeila, President and CEO of the SMME Chamber of Commerce and Relin Sookoo, Business Development Manager of Massmart Marketplace, and other industry experts.

“Don’t miss an opportunity to connect with Africa’s largest multi-sector trade exhibition and to be inspired by industry excellence and innovations as we head towards immense industry growth in the future. We look forward to welcoming exhibitors and visitors to this year’s show,” Schiff concludes.

[1] https://www.saitexafrica.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/SAITEX-Post-Show-Brochure-25072022.pdf

[1] Africa: total population forecast 2020-2050 | Statista