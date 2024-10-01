Exness Team Pro welcomes four new trading stars from Sub-Saharan Africa

Exness (https://apo-opa.co/3ZLGrAZ), one of the world’s largest multi-asset brokers, announced a significant expansion of its Exness Team Pro program, adding four influential traders from the Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) region. With this strategic move, Exness is taking a significant step towards strengthening its global trading community – where ideas and knowledge are freely shared, empowering individuals to make informed decisions in the markets.

Exness Team Pro is more than just a group of traders; it is a platform for collaboration, education, and empowerment. Exness believes that fostering a global community of traders can enhance the financial literacy of active and potential traders across all key regions. By sharing their unique stories, strategies, and analyses, the new members will inspire traders from all walks of life to navigate the financial markets confidently.

The members’ diverse backgrounds and trading styles reflect the vibrant tapestry of the global trading community and the limitless possibilities that lie ahead. The new Exness Team Pro members in SSA are:

Orphee Winner – A forex mentor and technical trader with an extensive and loyal following in Benin. Orphee’s innovative scalping strategies and custom “Renaissance Perfect Entry” indicator are set to revolutionize trading strategies.

Mandy Trader – A forex mentor and business advisor with a large following across various platforms. Mandisse Junior’s expertise in day and swing trading, particularly in metals and forex, provides invaluable insights to traders.

Mr. Platinum – A rising star in the technical trading scene, known for his scalping and day trading prowess in forex and indices. His unique no-indicator approach offers a fresh perspective for traders.

Clint Fester – A South African full-time US30 and gold trader using price action analysis and scalping. Driven by a “never stop learning” attitude, Clint mentors traders and advises them to start small and focus on continuous learning.

Alfonso Cardalda, Exness Chief Marketing Officer, expressed, “We are excited to welcome these trading powerhouses as our new Exness Team Pro members. By joining forces with these exceptional traders, we reinforce our commitment to empowering the trading community in our key regions. Their local influence and passion for trading will play a crucial role in inspiring and supporting traders across the globe.”

