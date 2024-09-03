Exclusive AOW Ghana Session Offers Major Energy Opportunities

A high-powered delegation of Ghana energy leaders will showcase a range of significant investment opportunities in the booming African oil-and-gas territory, in what has been described as “a game-changing moment for the sector” at the forthcoming AOW Investing In African Energy event.

His Excellency Herbert Krapa, Minister of Energy, Republic of Ghana and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation CEO Joe Dadzie will provide invaluable insights into Ghana’s burgeoning oil and gas sector, and host private meetings with interested operators in an exclusive showcase titled “Why Ghana matters: A New Era of Exploration”.

The engagements are expected to be among the most promising at the event, which has million-dollar networking opportunities as one of its unique selling points. AOW describes itself as “the meeting place for the global community of African energy stakeholders committed to enabling a prosperous energy outlook for Africa”.

West Africa has long been one of the continent’s hottest regions for oil and gas exploration. Recent discoveries in Cote d`Ivoire surrounding the Calao and Baleine basins have emphasised the region’s importance. Now, ongoing discoveries in the Tano basin off Ghana have become a focus for industry experts.

“It is no surprise that Ghana is one of the hottest topics in the African oil and gas narrative,” says Yemi Ibidunni, Event Director for AOW. “The industry has matured rapidly since discoveries in the Jubilee field in 2006, with upstream and downstream development. Now, new offshore finds have boosted interest in Ghana’s prospects. We are proud to be hosting a session to delve into what makes Ghana an attractive investment and exploration destination.”

Key topics to be covered in the session will include: the resurgence of interest in the Tano Basin, and how recent discoveries are reshaping the West African oil-and-gas landscape; open-acreage offshore opportunities, and the potential for future discoveries; and a first look at the hugely anticipated Volta and Keta basins, and their significance to African exploration.

AOW is acknowledged as the premier meeting point for the global private sector and balance-sheet holders with the capital and technology to drive major projects. The exclusive Ghana Showcase will give attendees the chance to engage with key Ghana energy stakeholders, gain strategic insights, and stay ahead of the curve on upstream trends and opportunities in the territory.

“In particular, this session will offer an in-depth look at the re-emergence of the Transform Margin as one of Africa’s most promising areas,” says Sinclair. “This event promises to be a game changing moment for the industry, given Ghana’s huge potential.”

AOW Investing in Africa Energy runs from October 7 – 11, 2024, at the CTICC 2 in Cape Town.