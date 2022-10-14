Every year between 20,000 and 32,000 People in sub-Saharan Africa Die from Snake Bites

That’s more than five times the number of deaths caused by hippos, crocodiles, elephants, lions and buffalo combined. At least, that’s what the available data suggests. But, the World Health Organization (WHO) acknowledges, that statistics – as well as figures related to non-fatal injury and disability caused by snakebites – are incomplete. Not all snakebite victims are treated in hospitals, especially in poorer countries and communities. Some may be treated by traditional doctors. Others may die before receiving any treatment. But without accurate data, it is difficult to see how the WHO will meet its global target of reducing death and disability from snakebites by 50% by 2030. Without it, it’s difficult to prioritise which countries or regions require financial resources or antivenom, for instance.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION