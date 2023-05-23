To Beneficiaries Of Indus Health Plus At Evercare Facilities

Partnership to support Evercare Group’s strategy to expand its outreach to a wider population.

The aim of the partnership is to increase accessibility of quality care.

Evercare Group (“the Group”), and Indus Health Plus today announced a new 12month exclusive partnership to provide extended care to beneficiaries of Indus Health Plus at Evercare facilities.

Evercare, a healthcare service provider with facilities in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Kenya, and Nigeria, and Indus Health Plus, a healthcare organisation providing services to their customers, will collaborate on a project that will allow Indus Health Plus to refer their beneficiaries to Evercare Facilities.

Under the MOU, Evercare Facilities will provide medical services to Indus Health Plus’ beneficiaries on a direct billing basis. Medical services covered under this collaboration include physician services, nursing care, diagnostic tests, medical procedures, and more.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Amol Naikawadi, Director, Indus Health Plus said, “We are delighted to announce the partnership with Evercare Group of Hospitals. The presence of Evercare hospitals in multiple countries will help us provide our services and solutions across the globe. With this association, we are taking a step ahead towards the common vision of providing quality healthcare to masses and expanding our presence to make healthcare accessible. In the future, we want to make this association stronger by exploring other opportunities in the field of advanced healthcare solutions including genetics. We look forward to a fulfilling and long-term partnership with the Evercare group.”

Mrs. Joumana Atwani, Director of Partnerships and External Affairs, Evercare Group, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Indus Health Plus to expand our reach in providing quality healthcare and offer our expertise in healthcare management and delivery to their beneficiaries. We believe this collaboration reflects our commitment to making healthcare accessible to everyone and we look forward to exploring further opportunities to advance healthcare solutions.”

The collaboration is expected to provide beneficiaries of Indus Health Plus with easy access to high-quality medical services, while also supporting Evercare’s commitment to expanding access to healthcare services for all.