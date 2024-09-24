Europe Accused of Complicity in Tunisia’s Abuse of Migrants

MEPs and activists are urging the European Commission to address serious human rights violations against migrants and refugees in Tunisia. The EU has provided millions to Tunisia to reduce migration, but reports reveal shocking abuses by EU-funded security forces, including sexual violence and abandonment of women and children in the desert. As a result, civil societies and other stakeholders are mounting pressure on the EU to reveal how long it’s been aware of these reports, how it intends to remedy the situation, and whether it will continue funding the accused security forces. Allegations also suggest collusion between Tunisian security forces and people smugglers. Tunisian authorities have denied the allegations and insist that their security forces act professionally. Nevertheless, an EU spokesperson has revealed that the commission will shortly contract independent monitoring experts to verify whether Tunisian authorities respect the “do no harm principle” in their treatment of migrants.



SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

