Standard Bank Wealth and Investment has been recognised as Africa’s Best Bank for Wealth Management in the 2022 Euromoney Awards for Excellence.
Euromoney has been evaluating the world’s leading financial institutions through performance data, surveys, and industry awards for more than 30 years. Their annual awards programme recognises excellence across global, regional and individual country categories.
“It is an honour for us to once again be named Africa’s Best Bank for Wealth Management by Euromoney in 2022,” says Sanah Gumede, Head of Wealth and Investment South Africa. “Being recognised by one of the world’s most trusted financial publications demonstrates that we have achieved the level of excellence we strive for in delivering value to our clients and their families.”
Standard Bank Wealth and Investment has a presence across Africa and internationally. Their global footprint, combined with the Standard Bank Group’s 159-year heritage, enables them to implement dynamic and effective wealth strategies.
“Over the years, we have faced many challenges, yet one thing has remained constant: our singular focus on developing deep and meaningful relationships with our clients and their families,” says Gumede. “Our clients are at the centre of everything we do, and it is our priority to provide them with services, solutions and opportunities that truly enable them to achieve their goals and aspirations and leave a lasting legacy”
“The context in which we operate, both globally and locally, is increasingly uncertain, complex and interconnected. In this competitive environment, clients also have more alternatives than ever before,” adds Alan Wellburn, Wealth and Investment’s Head of Wealth Management. “Our key differentiator in this regard is an advice process that provides clients with insights and an intellectual framework for making complex decisions, delivered by a team of experts.”
“We maintain a laser focus on risks and opportunities as we develop these insights, upon which we base tailored wealth solutions for our clients,” Wellburn continues. “Our role is to make their decision-making journey an easy one, while at the same time adding value to their families’ lives.”
According to Gumede, Wealth and Investment is committed to providing insights and solutions that support their clients’ wealth journeys. “Our aim is to be a financial partner that understands each client personally. By doing so, we can assist them to build and preserve their wealth for future generations.”
“Recognition for our achievements in this regard means a great deal to us. Accolades like this prestigious Euromoney Award fuel our passion and commitment, both to our clients and our Group purpose: Africa is our home and we drive her growth”.