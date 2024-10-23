EU Observers Claim Mozambique Election Results are Being Altered

EU election observers have raised concerns about the “unjustified alteration” of results in Mozambique’s October 9 general elections, adding to the growing accusations of fraud in the recently concluded presidential and parliamentary elections. The EU then urged authorities to ensure transparent ballot counting and called for restraint amid escalating tensions. Opposition candidate Venancio Mondlane, who has contested the early results, accused security forces of killing his lawyer, Elvino Dias, over the weekend. Dias and another of Mondlane’s supporters were shot dead while preparing a legal challenge against preliminary results showing the ruling Frelimo party in the lead. Mondlane condemned the killings and claimed there is a “price on his head,” too. The US, African Union, and Portugal have also condemned the killings and are calling for accountability. The official election results are expected later this week.



SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

