EU Grants $8.8M to Support Burundi Refugees in Tanzania

The European Union (EU), in partnership with Tanzania, Burundi, and the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR), has launched an $8.8 million initiative to address the ongoing Burundian refugee crisis. Launched on October 1, 2024, at the Nyarugusu camp in Tanzania, the project will run until 2027. With it, the EU and its partners aim to improve conditions for Burundian refugees, asylum seekers, and returnees. Tanzania, with the UNHCR’s support, has been facilitating voluntary repatriation since 2017. So far, the initiative has resulted in the homegoing of over 177,000 Burundians. However, between 100,000 and 150,000 refugees remain in Tanzanian camps, despite Burundi being considered stable enough for their return. To address this, the program will focus on improving access to civil documentation, reintegration into education, and vocational skills recognition. Legal protection services in Burundi will also be enhanced to support returnees.

