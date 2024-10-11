Ethiopia’s New President Urges Peace Talks

Recently, Ethiopia’s former foreign minister, Taye Astke Selassie, was appointed president following parliamentary approval. Though the role is largely ceremonial, experts believe that Taye, an experienced diplomat and close ally of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, may play a crucial part in promoting peace. In his inaugural address, Taye emphasized his commitment to fostering sustainable peace, ensuring the rule of law, and engaging in dialogue with any party willing to resolve Ethiopia’s internal conflicts. He, however, stated that those who incite division will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Additionally, Taye vowed that Ethiopia will actively participate in regional peace efforts, particularly in Sudan. He also announced plans to boost economic growth by 8.4% this year while addressing poverty and inequality. Taye succeeds Sahle-Work Zewde, Ethiopia’s first female president, who championed women’s rights during her tenure.



SOURCE: DW

