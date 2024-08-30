Ethiopia’s Mega-dam Significantly Boosts Power Output

Ethiopia has significantly increased electricity production from the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Blue Nile, more than doubling its output from 750 megawatts to 1,550 megawatts after two additional turbines became operational. The dam, now fully transitioned from construction to operation, has long been a point of contention with downstream nations Egypt and Sudan, who fear it could jeopardize their access to vital Nile waters. Despite concerns, Ethiopia views the GERD as crucial for its electrification and development, with the dam eventually expected to generate over 5,000 megawatts, more than doubling the country’s current power output. Ethiopia began producing electricity from the dam in February 2022, and its completion marks a significant milestone in the country’s ambitions to harness the Nile for energy and development.

SOURCE: VOA NEWS

