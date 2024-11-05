Ethiopia’s Fragile Peace: Challenges Persist in Tigray and Beyond Despite Peace Accord

Nearly two years after Ethiopia’s Tigray peace agreement, many in the region feel the truce has not delivered lasting stability. The Pretoria Agreement, signed in November 2022, ended active fighting between Tigray’s forces and the Ethiopian government, but residents and experts report continued suffering, displacement, and unfulfilled commitments. As a result, many of the region’s internally displaced persons are not returning home, especially since their safety is not guaranteed. The conflict is also trickling into Ethiopia’s Amhara region, where clashes between government forces and local militias have intensified since 2023. Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s National Dialogue, created to find common ground on contentious issues, has faced criticism from groups like the Ogaden National Liberation Front, which claims that the process lacks inclusivity and transparency. Observers argue that without external mediation and accountability for both the Ethiopian government and Tigrayan forces, peace remains elusive for the country’s conflicted regions.



SOURCE: DW