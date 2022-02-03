Ethiopian Carrier Takes to the Skies in a Boeing Again

Ethiopian Airlines has flown a Boeing 737 Max plane for the first time since a fatal crash almost three years ago led to an international grounding of the aircraft. Senior executives were on board for Tuesday’s internal flight – a plan to go to the continent’s highest point, Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, was not made because of what officials say were weather problems. On 10 March 2019, flight ET302 heading to Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, crashed minutes after take-off from Addis Ababa – killing all 157 people on board. Five months earlier a similar crash in Indonesia involving the same model killed 198 people. Ethiopian Airlines said the decision to resume operating the aircraft had come after “intense recertification” by regulators in the EU, US and China. It said 35 other carriers had begun using the jet again.
SOURCE: BBC