Moves 11 Ranks Up In The World’s Top 100 Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest Aviation Group in Africa, is pleased to announce that it has been named the winner of four awards at the SKYTRAX 2022 World Airline Awards, at a ceremony held in London on 23 September 2022.

Ethiopian has taken the crown for:

Best Airline in Africa 2022 for 5 th consecutive years,

consecutive years, Best Business Class Airline in Africa 2022 for 4 th consecutive years,

consecutive years, Best Economy Class Airline in Africa 2022 for 4 th consecutive years and

consecutive years and Best Business Class Onboard Catering in Africa

Moving an incredible 11 ranks up, Ethiopian has also been placed 26th in the World’s Top 100 Airlines for 2022 as voted by airline customers around the world.

Regarding the award Ethiopian group CEO, Mr. Mesfin Tasew remarked, “We are truly honored by the multiple prestigious awards that Ethiopian won today. It gives me great pleasure to witness such a rewarding event to the hard work Ethiopian Airlines employees and management team put in order to provide our valued passengers the best quality service. I would like to assure our customers and everyone who casted their votes in favor of Ethiopian that we will continue to provide a world class service tailored with African flavored Ethiopian hospitality. We managed to provide our service, unbeaten by the Covid19 pandemic, the greatest challenge for the aviation industry and we will keep pace, enhancing our level of service to an even better level along the way.”

The World Airline Awards are independent and impartial, introduced in 1999 to provide a customer satisfaction study that was truly global. Travelers across the world vote in the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to decide the award winners. The awards are referred to by media around the world as “the Oscars of the aviation industry”.