Ethiopia Sees Rise in EV Vehicles After Banning Gas-powered Cars

Ethiopia is experiencing a rapid transition to electric vehicles (EVs), driven by a government ban on the import of gas-powered cars and reduced import taxes on EVs. The country currently has about 100,000 EVs. However, the government estimates that number will quadruple, at the very least, by 2032. Ethiopia’s decision to go hard on EVs is partially driven by the costliness of fuel imports with the country battling fuel shortages and price spikes in recent months. With EVs, the Horn of Africa country can reduce reliance on imported fuel and, at the same time, take full advantage of its bountiful renewable energy which provides 96% of its electricity needs. Despite high costs limiting EV ownership to wealthier citizens, the country continues to see a gradual rise in EVs, with local manufacturing also increasing.

SOURCE: CNN

