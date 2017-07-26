Ethiopia – Home of “The Mystical Seed”

The Mystical Seed is a new international documentary film – to be released in Ethiopia.
“This is an artistic documentary to convey to the world the culture and history that coffee represents starting from Ethiopia, the land of its origin”, said Mr. Mario Riccardo Migliara, Director & Author. “Within the film’s narrative and storytelling, we emphasize elements that unite the African continent and the unique role that women play in carrying out the hard work behind the coffee collection and process.”
The Story of The Mystical Seed
The Mystical Seed is a voyage of two friends, Mario Migliara and Biniam Aschalew, an Italian and an Ethiopian. The Italian is a long time director and writer who approached the theme with a dream to realize it. The Ethiopian, who has distant Italian origins, has lived abroad for many years with the mission to contribute for his native land. One of them is a coffee lover engrossed in a sort of “Coffee-philia” while the other one does not drink it.
The friends, form a small film crew to follow the ancient routes of coffee, exploring the customs and traditions around the mystical seed.
The title of the film not only intends to charm people, it also intends to show a real development of how much the fruit of this plant is a gift of nature. The film follows an intellectual path through the ancient Ethiopian traditions with the intent to produce a real spiritual benefit.
The Project of The Mystical Seed
The project aims to increase the value and the magical sense around the Ethiopian coffee.
Coffee is not an excuse but an important subject for the film crew as they dig deep into the origins of coffee starting with just a single cup. In a sort of backward trip through the ancient traditions, the journey takes unforeseeable and adventurous twists and turns. The film visits the people who find work in the Ethiopian coffee culture, and takes a look at the unusual traces and clues that lead to new exciting discoveries.
The film is a tribute to the Ethiopian culture. “We hope the plus-value given to the Ethiopian people is that the coffee communities, rural territories and regions will benefit from the increased exposure and interest in their ancient coffee culture”.
Film and Art Director: Mario Riccardo Migliara
Ideators: Mario Migliara and Biniam Aschalew
Producer and Executive producer: Biniam Aschalew Ethiopia
Written and Directed by: Mario Riccardo Migliara
Crew: A Lab
DAYS OF SHOOTING
In Addis Ababa
14th and 15th August 2017
Outside Addis Ababa
First day of shooting: 16th August 2017
Last day of shooting: 31st August 2017
NOTE: The described dates of shooting are subject to modification depending also by external circumstances.
Itinerary
NEKEMTE (ነቀምት) and GIMBI (ጊምቢ)
NEKEMTE province —> Zone: East Zone Welega – Region: Oromia Region
Map Orientation: West Addis Ababa
City/Towns: Lekempti and Addis Alem
Distance from Addis: 328km, 56km
Coordinates latitude: latitude and longitude of 9 ° 5’N 36 ° 33’E
GIMBI province —> Zone: West Zone Welega
City/Town: Gimbi
Addis Distance: 434km
Altitude: between 1,845 and 1,930 meters s.l.m.
Coordinates Latitude: 9 ° 10’N 35 ° 50’E
DJIMMAH (ጅማ) – LIMU (ሊሙ) and Keffa Zone (ካፋ)
Adiacent Zone: Illibabur zone
Regions: Oromia Region and Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples Regions (SNNPR) Map Orientation: south-west of Addis Ababa
City/Towns: Jimma (special zone), Limu Genet, Limmu Saqqa, Agaro
Distance from Addis: 346km, 361km, 215km, 390km, 412km
Altitude: from 1,097 (tepi) 1,560 mt. (Jimma) and 1,773 mt. s.l.m.
Coordinates latitude: latitude and longitude of 7 ° 40’N 36 ° 50’E
(Kaffa: ex province, part of Oromia Region and SNNPR Adjacent to Illubabor Zone)
After the 20 of August
BENCH-MAJI (ቤንች ማጂ)
Province, Zone
Region: Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples Regions (SNNPR)
Map Orientation: Southwest of Addis Ababa
City/Towns: Mizan Teferi (Mizan-Aman), Maji (Boma Plateau), Tepi (Sheka Zone)
Distance from Addis: 561km, 470km
Altitude: between 1,451 and 2,430 meters s.l.m.
Latitude coordinates: longitude of the 7th 0’N 35 ° 35’E
SIDAMA (ሲዳማ) and YIRGACHEFFE ( ይርጋ ጨፌ)
Province, Zone
Region: Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples’ Region (SNNPR)
Map Orientation: South of Addis Ababa
City/Towns: Awasa, Yirgalam, Abosto, Aleta Wendo, Yirgacheffe, Dilla
Distance from Addis: 273km, 260km, 317,8km, 335,9km, 359km
Altitude: from a height of 1500 meters. up to 2500 meters. s.l.m.
Coordinates latitude: ’45 5 ‘and 6’ 45 “and longitude east, 38 ‘and 39’
GUJI (ጉጂ)
Region: Oromia Region
Province: Sidama
Map Orientation: South of Addis Ababa
City/Towns: Negele Boran
Distance from Addis: 578km
Altitude: average elevation 1,711 meters s.l.m.
Coordinates latitude: latitude and longitude of 5 ° 20’N 39 ° 35’E
HARAR (ሓረር)
Zone: East and West Hararghe Zone
Region: Harari Region
Map Orientation: East of Addis Ababa
City/Towns: Harar, Badessa
Addis Distance: 526km
Altitude: 1,885 meters s.l.m.
Coordinates Latitude: 9 ° 19’N 42 ° 7’E