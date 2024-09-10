Ethiopia-Egypt Nile Dam Feud Intensifies

Ethiopia has criticized Egypt’s “aggressive approach” towards the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Nile as tensions between the two nations rise. This response follows Egypt’s letter to the UN Security Council, accusing Ethiopia of violating international law by continuing to fill the dam without a formal agreement with downstream countries. Ethiopia rejected Egypt’s claims, labeling them as “unfounded allegations.” The long-standing dispute over the GERD began in 2011 when Ethiopia began constructing the dam on the Blue Nile, a tributary of the Nile that supplies more than 85% of its waters. Egypt relies heavily on the Nile for water and fears the dam will disrupt its flow. It cites colonial-era treaties guaranteeing its right to veto upstream projects in its protest. For Ethiopia, the dam is essential for economic development and energy production. Multiple diplomatic efforts have tried to find a mutually beneficial solution. However, none has succeeded.

SOURCE: BBC