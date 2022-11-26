Ethiopia Announces Its First Commercial Export of Electricity to Kenya

The transmission was done through the Ethiopia-Kenya Transmission Interconnection Line, a 500KV cross-border transmission power line- built to link the countries’ power grids. It is a 1,045 km long electricity highway capable of transmitting up to 2,000 megawatts. The Ethiopia-Kenya electricity deal came one week after Addis Ababa successfully tested the electricity supply to Kenya through the power line. Kenya stands to save more money buying cheaper electricity from Ethiopia compared to buying from independent power producers in the country. Meanwhile, Ethiopia looks to scoop at least $100 million in annual revenue from electricity sales to the neighbouring East African country. The controversial Ethiopian dam began to generate electricity towards the end of February. Already, Ethiopia has earned $95.4 million from electricity exports to Sudan and Djibouti. It also plans to start selling electricity to Eritrea, South Sudan and Somalia. The country has further signed agreements with Somaliland, Tanzania and other African countries to supply electricity.

VENTURES AFRICA