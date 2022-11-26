Ethiopia Announces Its First Commercial Export of Electricity to Kenya

Top 10 News / November 26, 2022 / By

The transmission was done through the Ethiopia-Kenya Transmission Interconnection Line, a 500KV cross-border transmission power line- built to link the countries’ power grids. It is a 1,045 km long electricity highway capable of transmitting up to 2,000 megawatts. The Ethiopia-Kenya electricity deal came one week after Addis Ababa successfully tested the electricity supply to Kenya through the power line. Kenya stands to save more money buying cheaper electricity from Ethiopia compared to buying from independent power producers in the country. Meanwhile, Ethiopia looks to scoop at least $100 million in annual revenue from electricity sales to the neighbouring East African country. The controversial Ethiopian dam began to generate electricity towards the end of February. Already, Ethiopia has earned $95.4 million from electricity exports to Sudan and Djibouti. It also plans to start selling electricity to Eritrea, South Sudan and Somalia. The country has further signed agreements with Somaliland, Tanzania and other African countries to supply electricity.

VENTURES AFRICA

Media Partners Upcoming Events

SAITEX

View Calendar

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here