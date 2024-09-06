Eswatini’s King Engages South Africa’s Former First Daughter

Nomcebo Zuma, the 21-year-old daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma, has become engaged to Eswatini’s King Mswati III. Nomcebo appeared at the traditional Umhlanga reed dance ceremony as the liphovela (royal fiancée) and will become the king’s 16th wife. The reed dance, a rite of passage for young women, involves traditional dances and attire. King Mswati, 56, who has ruled Eswatini since 1986, leads Africa’s last absolute monarchy. His reign has been criticized for extravagance, while most of the nation lives in poverty. He has a history of marrying much younger brides, often chosen at the annual dance. The monarch, who has dozens of children, rules by decree, with political parties banned in Eswatini. Jacob Zuma, who comes from a polygamous family himself, was South Africa’s president from 2009 to 2018, before stepping down amid corruption allegations.



SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share it!