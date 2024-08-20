Eswatini Launches Nuclear Technology Program for Sustainable Development

Eswatini has launched the Country Program Framework (CPF) to utilize nuclear technology for sustainable development in the agriculture, health care, and energy sectors. The initiative, supported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), aims to enhance energy security, food security, and human health, aligning with Eswatini’s National Development Plan and the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework. Experts believe this partnership will enable Eswatini to make informed decisions on energy supply options, improving the country’s energy future. Additionally, nuclear technology is expected to boost agricultural productivity and advance medical diagnostics, thereby opening new career opportunities. This initiative reflects a broader trend across Africa, where nations are increasingly turning to nuclear energy to meet rising energy demands and address climate change concerns.



SOURCE: VOA NEWS

