Eritrea: Support to Families of Martyrs

Government workers in the Gogni sub-zone, Gash Barka Region, have extended support to families of martyrs in their area.

According to Mr. Saleh Talke, head of social services in the sub-zone, the Government workers contributed 36,000 Nakfa, which was used to provide six families of martyrs with six goats or sheep each.

Mr. Saleh highlighted that this support is part of ongoing efforts by the public and Government workers to aid families of martyrs. He encouraged others to follow this noble initiative.

Similarly, the Eritrean community in Norrköping, Sweden, contributed 31,500 Kroner to the National Martyrs Trust Fund. This report was made by the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare.

