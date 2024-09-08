Eritrea: President Isaias Meets and Holds Talks with Sudanese President

President Isaias Afwerki on 6 September met and held talks in Beijing with General Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, President of Sudan’s Sovereign Council. The two leaders engaged in extensive discussions on the current situation in Sudan, the bilateral ties between their countries, as well as regional and global matters of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Osman Saleh, Eritrea’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Tsegay Tesfatsion, Eritrea’s Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China. Representing Sudan were Mr. Hussein Awad, Sudanese Foreign Minister, and Dr. Jibril Ibrahim, Sudan’s Minister of Finance.

In a statement to the Eritrean press, General Burhan expressed his gratitude for Eritrea’s principled support of the Sudanese people.

