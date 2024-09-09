Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki Returns Home

President Isaias Afwerki returned home at 1 a.m. last night, concluding his working visit to the People’s Republic of China.

At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President Isaias Afwerki departed for China on 31 August to participate in the 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), held from 4 to 6 September in Beijing.

On the sidelines of the summit, President Isaias Afwerki held extensive discussions with President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang, focusing on the consolidation of bilateral ties and other matters of mutual interest.

President Isaias also held similar meetings with President Salva Kiir Mayardit of the Republic of South Sudan and General Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, President of Sudan’s Sovereign Council.

The Presidential delegation included Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

