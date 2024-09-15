Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki met Egyptian Foreign Minister

President Isaias Afwerki met, in the early afternoon hours today at Denden Guest House, Egyptian delegation led by Foreign Minister, Dr. Badr Abdelatty.

In the extensive meeting – which is part and parcel of the periodic Consultative Forums that both countries hold in Asmara and Cairo respectively – the two sides discussed in greater depth, bilateral matters and regional issues of mutual importance; especially current developments in the Sudan, the Federal Republic of Somalia, as well as, the security of the Red Sea.

The two sides underlined that enhancement of the bilateral ties between Eritrea and Egypt constitutes one of the key pillars of regional peace and stability. In this respect, both sides agreed to further upgrade the prevailing bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the economic, political, trade, agricultural, energy and health sectors.

The two sides categorically noted that Egypt does not espouse an agenda of regional destabilization and interference. Misconstruing these facts to peddle unwarranted statements and accusations by some quarters is thus hollow and merely invoked to rationalize their strategic mistakes.

Speaking to national media outlets, Dr. Badr Abdelatty remarked that President Isaias has a deep and profound knowledge of the history and development of the region, and that the meeting was particularly helpful and constructive given the current sensitive times.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Eritrea, and on the Egyptian side by Mr. Abbas Kamel, head of Egypt’s General Intelligence Service, and Mr. Mohamed Hatem el-Atawy, Ambassador of Egypt in Eritrea.

