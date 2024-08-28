Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki Met and Holds Talks with Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) Delegation

President Isaias Afwerki received and held extensive discussions today at Adi Halo with Mr. Claver Gatete, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), and his delegation.

President Isaias highlighted that Eritrea’s ongoing economic development strategies are broadly focused on judicious land and water resource management, as well as extensive programs in the sectors of agriculture, infrastructure, energy, and other prospective areas.

He reiterated that poverty, corruption, external interventions, and other challenges are among the primary impediments hampering Africa’s potential and capabilities in nurturing meaningful external partnerships. President Isaias further stated that creating a conducive climate is, therefore, imperative as a first order of business for achieving optimal results.

The President also emphasized the importance and indispensability of regional partnerships and coordination for common progress and development within the region. He expressed Eritrea’s commitment to work together with the Economic Commission for Africa to advance these objectives.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Ms. Nahla Valji, UN Resident Coordinator in Eritrea.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.